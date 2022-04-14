news, property, 26 Chapel Street, Bendigo, central Victoria, city fringe, charming, renovated, Priority1 Property

DETAILS: Bed 2 Bath 2 Cars 2 AUCTION: Saturday 7 May at 3pm AGENT: Priority1 Property PHONE: Chris Bone on 0419 891 715 INSPECT: By appointment These owners know how to transform a home, taking this charming inner-city residence from downtrodden to dazzling. Licensed estate agent Chris Bone of Priority1 Property said the home was stripped back to bare basics and rebuilt from the ground up. "They even rebuilt one of the brick chimneys." A welcoming light-filled interior features high ceilings overhead and polished floorboards underfoot. The main bedroom suite includes a spacious walk-in robe and a new ensuite. Keeping the original fireplace in the main bathroom is pure genius, and it looks amazing. Open-plan living, dining and kitchen is the focal point of the home, with its raked ceiling and classic clerestory windows. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Northern light floods this space through six-leaf fully glazed sliding doors which connect with undercover alfresco decking. Budding chefs will appreciate the high-end kitchen which has a stone-topped island, 900mm-wide ILVE dual-fuel cooker and a butler's pantry. Further features throughout the home are stainless steel benchtops, matching splashback, Miele dishwasher, study nook and marble vanity basin. The landscaped allotment includes a twin garage with remoted-controlled roller doors. Half the garage is cleverly converted to a multi-use space with carpeting, insulation, plaster lining, built-in desk, storage and data connection. A lovely home with charming features, outstanding renovation, top location on the city's doorstep. Stroll to Bendigo Marketplace, Hargreaves Mall and Rosalind Park. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

