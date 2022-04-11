Bendigo council set to commence next stage of $3.5m Strathfieldsaye Community Hub redevelopment

news, local-news, news, bendigo, council, redevelopment, strathfieldsaye, community, hub, sport

Bendigo council is preparing to undertake the second stage of a major three-stage redevelopment of the Strathfieldsaye Community Hub in Club Court to serve the fast-growing Strathfieldsaye community and create a place for everyone. The redevelopment will create a multipurpose, inclusive and accessible facility to cater for a range of community functions and activities, provide local level infrastructure for both sport club and community use. City of Greater Bendigo Active and Healthy Communities manager Amy Johnston said the council had worked closely with user groups to plan a flexible facility, with spaces that can be shared and utilised by a broad range of users and members of the community. MORE NEWS: New Echuca-Moama bridge's name a nod to Indigenous heritage as road opens to traffic "Stage one which is now complete, focused on providing female friendly facilities to cater for the growing number of female sporting participants," she said. This stage was funded by the City of Greater Bendigo, a $100,000 grant from the state government and contributions from Sedgwick Cricket Club and Colts United Football Club. "Stage two will include the redevelopment of the remainder of the building, including club facilities to support the relocation of the Strathfieldsaye Bowls Club and 1st Strathfieldsaye Scouts from their existing locations into the main hub building," Ms Johnston said. "The works will be undertaken over multiple financial years and will be completed before the end of 2023." This stage is being funded by the City of Greater Bendigo along with $250,000 from 1st Strathfieldsaye Scouts with other funding partners yet to be confirmed. OTHER STORIES: The stage three works will include landscaping, connected pathways, external sporting infrastructure and improvements to car parking. Design for this stage will commence later this year with construction subject to future budget approvals. "Strathfieldsaye is one of Greater Bendigo's growth areas and the project builds on other developments at the site including the construction of an early year's hub consisting of a kindergarten, childcare, play group and maternal and child health centre facilities in 2018," Ms Johnston said. "The project is also in-line with the 2009 Strathfieldsaye Town Plan which identified the need to develop a community precinct and make efficient use of infrastructure." The total redevelopment is estimated at $3.5 million. More information on the project is available at bendigo.vic.gov.au/Services/Major-Projects/Strathfieldsaye-Community-Hub

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/fe5189ff-abb8-44e3-a65f-d88f8ec7b343.jpg/r0_48_1031_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg