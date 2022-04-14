news, property, 79-81 Simpsons Road, Eaglehawk, Bendigo, central Victoria, grand Victorian home, 1885 sqm, original stables, lakes precinct

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 3 $1,000,000 - $1,100,000 LAND: 1885sqm AGENT: First National Tweed Sutherland PHONE: Matt Leonard on 0418 502 633 INSPECT: By appointment Bilyara is a grand Victorian residence in the heart of historical Eaglehawk. It is nestled on estate-style land measuring about 1885 square metres with award-winning gardens. Licensed estate agent and auctioneer Matt Leonard said Bilyara has only had two family ownerships in more than 120 years. "The property includes the original stables and a mulberry tree dating back to the 1800s." Bilyara is solid brick with glorious 19th-century features such as grand lounge with soaring ceilings and bay window. A home extension offers open-concept family living with a timber kitchen and French doors to the garden. More features throughout include fireplaces, tessellated tiles and original claw-foot bath. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Family essentials include airconditioning, dishwasher, stainless steel wall oven, pantry storage and extra bathroom facilities. Lovely outdoor spaces abound at Bilyara. Relax under the verandah, entertain on the patio, or find yourself a secret garden nook. The property has carporting as well as various sheds for workshopping and storage. And of course, the stables. Matt said the stables are ideal for renovation or conversion. Imagine a studio, guest house, home gym or headquarters for your home-based business. This enchanting property is a short walk from Lake Neangar and Tom Thumb with nearby shops, parkland, cinema, indoor pool, schools and so much more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/f7de1155-8dfd-4048-80ab-1ba2b4250e0d.jpg/r227_160_2669_1540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg