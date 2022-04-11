Bendigo City FC juniors close out qualifiers with double victories

news, local-news,

Bendigo City FC's under-14s are celebrating after closing out the NPL qualification series with a victory over Geelong SC. City put on a strong effort to finish the grading phase with a 1-0 win over Geelong SC. Both teams were unable to capitalise in the first half with the scores locked at 0-0. Early in the second half City's Walter Elois Bimenyimana (57) scored to put his team ahead. After bolstering defence against Geelong, City FC was then able to close out the match 1-0. Related: City FC technical director Nathan Claridge said the win ensured the team wrapped up the series on a positive note. "They've had a challenging season but have been working through things so that they can improve," he said. "For them to finish with a win is a really fantastic result for the group." The team finishes the series with a 3-1-7 record in 10th position. City FC's under-16 team has capped off the series with a dominant 4-1 win over Geelong. There was no holding back in the first half from Jasper Williams and Jack Nuttall (2) who put three goals on the board for City during the first half to take a three-point lead at the main break. Silas Van Tiggelen opened with a goal early in the second to put City ahead 4-0. Determined to reply, Geelong's William Gorman scored (59') to bring his team back in contention. However, City was not going to go down after taking such a strong lead and finished the game at 4-1. Claridge said the group continued to grow as a team during each game throughout the grading process. "We took out some great wins against very good clubs and are only getting better," he said. "There is some disappointment as we weren't able to qualify this team for a higher tier, but at the end of the day it's about being competitive and ensuring the NPL program acts as a pathway for kids to the elite level. "This team is a great example of players that are benefiting from the pathways." The under-16s finish with a 4-1-6 record in eighth position on the ladder. The under-15s had a challenging day against Geelong going down 0-7 to finish with a 0-1-10 record in 12th position. Meanwhile the under-18s had a hard-fought 2-5 loss and wrapped up the series at 1-1-8 in 10th position. Claridge said the club's focus was now on the season proper which begins in May. "It's now nice to get into the regular season and into our own divisions and settle in for the year ahead," he said. Sport news:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/6ccdd0b8-cf75-4463-8c44-9fcf83f35bff.jpg/r624_320_4928_2752_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg