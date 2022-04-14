news, property, 10 Brougham Street, Bendigo, central Victoria, renovated, four bedrooms, schools, shops, Gavin Butler Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars $1,395,000 - $1,450,000 AGENT: Gavin Butler Real Estate PHONE: Gavin Butler on 0427 887 766 INSPECT: By appointment Renovated and extended, this two-level home on the city fringe is brimming with character and style. The home is late-Victorian era circa 1890 with traditional features such as front verandah with cast-iron lacework. Baltic pine flooring, leadlight windows, fireplaces and a hall are with decorative corbels are more 19th-century details. On the home's street level you'll find two spacious bedrooms including main with ensuite and walk-in robe. Family living is open plan with a modern kitchen and French doors to the balcony. Banquet dining is a separate space which can be utilized to suit your individual family needs. Ideal for dual living, the basement level offers a large sitting area as well as two further bedrooms plus walk-in storage and a powder room. More French doors connect the lower level with a private outdoor living zone and tranquil views of enchanting gardens. "There have been very few owners over the years of this stately residence," licensed estate agent Gavin Butler said. "It's a much-loved home, warm and inviting, and the gardens are wondrous." Meandering paths, clipped hedges, tall trees, flowering shrubs and big-leaf ornamentals create a private oasis on land measuring about 718 square metres. The property has fruit trees, a veggie patch, rainwater storage, garaging, carporting, workshed, 22 solar panels and bonus access via Marks Street. A special offering in a prized location near Bendigo CBD, retail outlets, train station, eateries and galleries.

