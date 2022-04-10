Pioneers, Falcons in thrilling after the siren draw

sport, local-sport, Pioneers, Bendigo, football, NAB, League

A Geelong Falcons' goal after the final siren forced the Bendigo Pioneers to settle for a draw in their round two NAB League clash. With the Pioneers six points in front, the Falcons marked the ball 35m out just three seconds before the siren sounded. Under immense pressure, the kick sailed through for a goal and the teams shared the points. The Pioneers were left to lament wayward kicking in front of goal in the 10.20 (80) to 12.8 (80) result. The Pioneers, who easily accounted for the Falcons in a practice match a few weeks prior, had led by seven goals at half-time before the home side took over after the main break. The Falcons kicked 11.6 to 4.7 in the second half to level the scores after the siren. Seven of the Falcons' 11 goals in the second half came from free kicks or 50m penalties. "We blasted out of the blocks and probably played as good a footy as we could have played,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said. Read more: Catch up on all the weekend's footy news "Then the roles reversed after half-time. We went back into our shell and played the footy we played against the Rebels in the second half (the week before). "In the first half we were free and daring in the way we moved the footy and we should have put the game away, but we missed some easy opportunities. "Credit to Geelong for coming back the way they did. They played some fast and direct footy and we couldn't contain them." Max Dow, Michael Kiraly, Angus Nolte, Joseph Mezzatesta, Oskar Faulkhead and Bode Stevens were the standout players for the Pioneers, while Harley Reid was the only multiple goalkicker with two majors. Skipper Harvey Gallagher, who was forced from the ground early in round one with a knee injury, left the field injured again in round two after suffering a heavy knock to the head. The loss of big man Jed Brereton (shoulder) also hurt the Pioneers. Without a win through two rounds, the Pioneers will regroup ahead of an Easter Sunday clash with Dandenong at Highate Recreation Reserve.

