LVFNL ROUND 2: Inglewood wins again to make first 2-0 start to season since 2003

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: APRIL 9, 2022 FOR the first time since 2003 Inglewood has made a 2-0 start to the Loddon Valley league season. The Blues reaffirmed their status as a vastly improved side this year as they backed up last week's drought-breaking win over Calivil United with a 62-point victory at home over Maiden Gully YCW on Saturday. The Blues won 23.11 (149) to 12.15 (87) and in doing so kicked their highest score since 2010. Although it's still only early in the season, the result also highlights the significant steps forward the Blues have taken given their final game of the season last year had been a 166-point thrashing from the Eagles. "It was another really good effort from the boys today and the pleasing part was we won all four quarters," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said. The Blues have won seven of the eight quarters across their two games so far. Last year they won just three across their entire 12 games. The rejuvenated Inglewood's solid four-quarter performance included a nine-goal third term that turned a 23-point advantage at half-time into a 61-point lead at the final change. The Blues' tally of 23 goals included nine between Traiton Kendal (five) and recruit Alex Lowe (four), who has had a significant impact in both wins. "Alex Lowe was brilliant again; he was just hard and clean all day and hit the scoreboard," Billett said. "Bregon Cotchett was in-and-under all day. He just loves the hard stuff and has been a real asset for us. "Charlie McGaw (two goals) competed well for us at centre half-forward when we moved him there and it was great to have Gabe Nevins, a 16-year-old local, come in and play his first senior game and not look out of place." Next on the agenda for the Blues is neighbours Bridgewater as they hunt the scalp of the Mean Machine for the first time since 2008. While the Blues - who last won two games in a row midway through 2016 - are on the way up, it's already looming as a tough season for Maiden Gully YCW, which is 0-2 after also copping a heavy loss from Marong in the opening round. Mitchell Dean and captain Chris Howgate in the ruck led the better players for the Eagles, who had new key forward Jason Butty kick four goals, while coach Wayne Mitrovic and Nathan Murley slotted three each. Bears Lagoon-Serpentine won the first thriller of the season decided by less than a kick. A late goal to Kalem Paxton got the Bears over the line by four points at home against Calivil United, 14.13 (97) to 13.15 (93), to notch their first win of the season. The Bears had led by 24 points at half-time, 11.12 to 7.12, before the Demons fought back into the contest to hit the front in the final term, only to be thwarted by the Paxton goal. "It was a really hard-fought win and the boys had to dig deep," Bears coach Justin Laird said. "Calivil came at us hard for four quarters and we were able to just get over the line, so it was a good result." The win squares the Bears' ledger at 1-1, while the Demons are now 0-2. MORE FOOTBALL: Flying start sets up Square's 50-point win over Bloods at QEO Josh Walsh on a wing was the best for the Bears, while Laird (three goals) played a pivotal role in the ruck and new forward Rhonen Maher kicked four goals. It's the second week in a row Calivil United has been slow out of the blocks after the Demons had also been jumped in the first half by Inglewood seven days earlier. "We've been a bit slow early, but we've kept coming in both games," Calivil United coach Jack Daley said. "To be down by five goals and then fight back and hit the front late and then just get beaten, I can't doubt the fight of the boys, but it's obviously a flat feeling to go down by four points. "Full credit to Serp though. They cracked in all day and played good football." In his first game for a year following an Achilles injury, Demons' assistant coach Jacob Greenwood kicked four goals and was his side's best player. Calivil United has the next two weeks off and doesn't play again until April 30 against Bridgewater. Marong put the foot down after half-time to power away to its biggest win over Bridgewater since 1999. The Panthers had been 18 points up at half-time before piling on 12 goals to three after the break to win at home by 77 points, 19.19 (133) to 7.14 (56). "Early wins are really important, so we're pleased with today," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said. "Bridgewater certainly came to play early and brought good pressure to the contest... we were probably getting caught out the back a little bit getting forward of the footy in the first half, but adjusted in the second half and I thought we got on top in the midfield and were able to take more opportunities forward of centre. MORE FOOTBALL: Strong final term propels Gisborne to 26-point win over Sandhurst "We got the game on our terms in the second half and played some good footy. "Once again I thought our kids were fantastic... Lachie Lee did a good job on the wing, Patty Gretgrix used the ball really well and won plenty of it through the midfield, Jack McCaig was really good in the contest and Sam Taylor was good in the ruck again." Star forward duo Kain Robins (six) and Brandyn Grenfell (five) combined for 11 goals for the Panthers and between them already have 24 across the first two rounds. Having lost to Pyramid Hill by 20 points in the opening round, Bridgewater is now 0-2 for the first time since 2008. "Marong is a quality outfit and showed today why they are one of the teams to beat," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said. "The boys held their own in the first half, but there was a patch during the third quarter where Marong just ran hot and were able to get the game going on their terms. "Once the game opened up and they were able to get the ball into their big forwards it became quite challenging. "Our group will learn from today and gain a lot from it, but Marong was just too strong and experienced across the board." The Mean Machine lost ruckman Cameron Ross (calf) during the second quarter. The better players for the Mean Machine were led by midfield recruits Harry Donegan and Callum Prest, while Lloyd Needs kicked three of their seven goals. The visiting Mitiamo kicked nine goals to two after quarter-time to defeat Newbridge by 29 points. The Superoos prevailed 11.7 (73) to 6.8 (44) against a Newbridge side playing its first game of the season after a bye in the opening round. "We were a bit off today in terms of skill errors and just some basic mistakes that I wasn't happy with, but Newbridge played some good football," Mitiamo coach Marcus McKern said. "Newbridge started the game well, but by the end we were able to wear them down." The Maroons led by 10 points at quarter-time, 4.2 to 2.4, before the Superoos lifted in the second term, kicking four goals to one to hold a seven-point buffer at the main break, 6.5 to 5.4. MORE FOOTBALL: Storm fend off improving Hawks in opening round The Superoos added a further five goals to one after half-time to stretch what is the club's overall winning streak to 20 games in a row dating back to 2019. New forward Jay Reynolds kicked three goals for the Superoos, while for the second game in a row Luke Lougoon across half-back was their best. Although beaten, Newbridge coach Luke Freeman said he was buoyed by his side's first-up performance against one of the competition's benchmarks. "We threw everything we had at them, but they were just a bit too good in the end," Freeman said. "We really took it up to them in the first half in particular, but they were able to flex their muscle in the second half and get on top of us. "Although it's only one game we're already seeing lots of improvement from our young players and our new recruits were really good today. "Caleb Sanders, who has a soccer background, played his first senior game today and he was unbelievable for us in our backline. "There were a lot of good signs for us today and we're really optimistic about where we're heading. "And it was really good to see our reserves boys start the year on a positive note with a good win." There will be no LVFNL games played over Easter next weekend. Inglewood 23.11 (149) Maiden Gully YCW 12.15 (87) GOALS: Inglewood: T.Kendal 5, A.Lowe 4, K.Simpson 2, C.McGaw 2, C.Ingham 2, T.Rodwell2, C.Wright 2, C.Love 2, B.Cotchett 1, J.McClelland 1. Maiden Gully YCW: J. Butty 4, W.Mitrovic 3, N.Murley 3, J.Dwyer 1, H.Rookes 1. BEST: Inglewood: Alex Lowe, Bregon Cotchett, Charlie McGaw, Cody Stobaus, Nathan Angelino, Cody Wright. Maiden Gully YCW: Mitchell Dean, Chris Howgate, Grayson Brown, Hunter McDonald, Jessi Lampi, Hamish Rookes. Marong 19.19 (133) Bridgewater 7.14 (56) GOALS: Marong: B.Grenfell 6, K.Robins 5, T.Fisher 2, D.Johnstone 2, C.Thiesz 1, C.Gregg1, K.Manley 1, R.Taylor 1. Bridgewater: L.Needs 3, A.Collins 2, J.Martyn 1, M.Brooks 1. BEST: Marong: Nathan Walsh, Adam Ward, Patrick Gretgrix, Corey Gregg, David Johnstone, Brodie Hartland. Bridgewater: Harry Donegan, Callum Prest, Lloyd Needs, Michael Brooks, Emile Pavlich, Sam Dewar. B/L Serpentine 14.13 (97) Calivil United 13.15 (93) GOALS: B/L Serpentine: R.Maher 4, H.Gadsden 3, J.Laird 3, A.Lewin 1, J.Bailey 1, K.Paxton 1, Z.Stone 1. Calivil United: J.Greenwood 4, L.Mangan 2, M.Avard 2, J.Burns 1, P.Ryan 1, J.Daley 1, B.Daley 1, J.Lawry 1. BEST: BL/Serpentine: Josh Walsh, Kalem Paxton, Zachary Stone, Justin Laird, Bailey Harrison, Charlie Gadsden. Calivil United: Jacob Greenwood, Phil Ryan, Brock Rogers, Nick McPherson, Lachlan Mangan, Corey Pearse Mitiamo 11.7 (73) Newbridge 6.8 (44) GOALS: Mitiamo J.Reynolds 3, Z.Gray 2, R.Wellington 2, C.Nicholson 1, R.Turner 1, J.Wiegard 1, M.I'Anson 1. Newbridge: H.Whittle 2, M.Whittle 1, C.Dixon 1, H.McGillivray 1. BEST: Mitiamo: Luke Lougoon, Ryan Wellington, Jarryd Wiegard, Declan Bevan, Matthew Grant, Jack Vinnicombe. Newbridge: Caleb Sanders, Harry Whittle, Brandon Etherington, Jordan Formosa, Dylan Lloyd, Logan Dixon

