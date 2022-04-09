news, local-news,

New Central Victorian COVID-19 numbers released The City of Greater Bendigo has recorded another 202 COVID-19 cases, leaving it with 1533 active cases. It comes as booster shots for 12 to 15 year olds take a step closer. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted a provisional go-ahead for a Pfizer booster, though final approval from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is still pending. Elsewhere in central Victoria, Castlemaine's Mount Alexander Shire has recorded 37 new cases, leaving it with 218 total actives. Kyneton's Macedon Ranges Shire had 122, leaving them with 703. Maryborough's Central Goldfields Shire had 17 new cases and Echuca's Campaspe Shire had 51. The Loddon Shire had 11, Buloke five and Gannawarra five. Car flips onto its roof in Golden Square Police are investigating the circumstances of a car crash on High Street, Golden Square last night. They are yet to confirm how the car carrying two people lost control but hope members of the public have CCTV or dashcam footage. The two occupants had minor injuries. Click here for the story. State records nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases Another 9610 people in Victoria recorded COVID-19 cases on Friday. There are currently 64,132 active cases across the state, including 366 people in hospital. Fifteen are in intensive care and three are on ventilators. Seven people have died. Scott Cam goes bush, Scomo yet to go to the Governor-General Good morning everyone, Tom O'Callaghan here taking you through the weekend. Last night's showers netted 4.4mm of rain at the Bendigo airport, with showers and a top of 24 degrees. In news this morning, Gisborne is hosting the new series of Channel 9 renovation show The Block. Contestants arrived on site on Friday and filming begins next week, our entertainment reporter Chris Pedler reports. Also, can SOMEONE PLEASE, FINALY, CALL THE ELECTION? If only for the sake of poor, poor, poor Scott Morrison, who has had to endure questions about it all week from journalists. The prime minister will have to do it this weekend if he wants to go to the polls on May 14 as writs must be issued 33 days before an election. Mr Morrison could wait if he wants to hold it seven days later on May 21. Some are expecting the election date to be revealed on Sunday.

