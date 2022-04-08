news, local-news,

The diversity and numbers of waterbirds breeding and feeding across the North Central region's wetlands continued to rise this season, thanks to the Victorian environmental watering program. North Central Catchment Management Authority Program Delivery executive manager Rachel Murphy said it was pleasing to see numbers continue to jump. "In the Gunbower floodplain wetlands, water for the environment partnered with a high-river flow to produce a longer watering that prompted breeding," she said. MORE NEWS: Department of Health requires Victorian healthcare workers to renew flu vaccination "At Little Reedy Lagoon, Long Lagoon, Reedy Lagoon, and Black Swamp we saw birds such as wedge- tailed eagles, nankeen night herons, eastern great egrets, Australasian grebes, and a lot more. "We also experienced an important little-pied cormorant breeding event involving little pied cormorants at Long Lagoon. About 60 chicks hatched and fledged in 29 nests, which is a fantastic result. "The ecological benefits of water for the environment in northern Victoria are clear. Water for the environment is doing its job and doing its job well. Water delivered to the Loddon Murray Wetlands, including important Kerang Lakes sites, also resulted in strong waterbird numbers this season. OTHER STORIES: "We had waterbirds breeding at Richardson's Lagoon, Lake Elizabeth, Lake Yando, Lake Meran, Lake Leaghur, and Lake Murphy," Ms Murphy said. Across in the west, the North Central CMA delivered water to seven Wimmera Mallee Pipeline wetlands. "We've had waterbirds breeding in five of those sites, and plenty of birds feeding at all of them," Ms Murphy said. "We only deliver a comparatively small amount of water to these wetlands, but it plays a big part in creating the right conditions for bird breeding in a landscape that is otherwise really dry." The planned Victorian Murray Floodplain Restoration Project aims to repair key wetlands within other parts of Gunbower Forest and in Guttrum and Benwell forests near Koondrook. MORE NEWS: Maryborough Charity Golf Day was a hit as locals gathered to raise $25K for new breast cancer services Habitat for birds such as the endangered grey crowned babbler, Australasian bittern and great egret will be part of the focus of the VMFRP, which aims to restore the floodplains while keeping irrigation water in the community. The North Central CMA manages environmental flows on behalf of the Victorian Environmental Water Holder. The flows are authorised by VEWH in line with its Seasonal Watering Plan 2021-22. The plan is available for download from www.vewh.vic.gov.au, with regular watering updates posted on the North Central CMA website www.nccma.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/cbfa51c5-1a75-4d19-8e7a-d15c5527f027.jpeg/r0_348_5184_3277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg