Maryborough District Health Service advises there will be a change to opening hours at the COVID-19 testing clinic over the Easter holiday period. Given the drive-through testing clinic usually operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the testing clinic will be closed from the day before Good Friday on April 14 through to Easter Tuesday on April 19. The clinic will reopen on April 20 and 22 before closing again for the Anzac Day public holiday on April 25. MORE NEWS: Department of Health requires Victorian healthcare workers to renew flu vaccination The health service is also reminding community members to stay COVIDsafe during these holiday periods. "We know Easter is a popular time for family and friends to get together so we urge you to keep your health and COVID safety top of mind," Maryborough Community Services operations manager Robyn Jordan said. "Please stay at home if you are unwell or are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. "While face masks are no long required in most indoor settings they are still recommended. "This is particularly important when visiting the grandparents or people who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, or if you can't physically stay 1.5 metres apart." "Reporting a positive case to the Department of Health will help link you to the most appropriate care in your area if needed," she said. OTHER STORIES: Rapid antigen tests are recommended as the first option for testing for most people, however COVID-19 testing will be available at selected sites in Bendigo and Ballarat if needed. With third dose vaccination rates lagging across the nation, MDHS is also reminding residents they need a third dose to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. "The health service is still seeing new cases of COVID-19 reported on a daily basis, and are continuing to provide care and support to community members through our home monitoring service," Maryborough campus operations manager Health Blazko said. "A third dose of the vaccine helps increase your protection against the COVID-19 virus, and unfortunately we're just not seeing the same uptake as last year. "Public health experts are encouraging anyone who hasn't yet received their third dose to schedule it in to help keep yourself and loved ones protected," she said. MORE NEWS: Maryborough Charity Golf Day was a hit as locals gathered to raise $25K for new breast cancer services The third dose is approved for everyone aged 16 years and older, and is recommended at an interval of three months after the second dose. While the Community Vaccination Hub in Maryborough closed in mid-March, the vaccine is readily available from local GPs and pharmacies, as well as at larger state-run vaccination centres in Ballarat and Bendigo. To find your closest COVID-19 testing clinic visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au/where-get-tested- covid-19, and follow the links to complete a Testing Registration Form. For more information and how to make an appointment testing clinic in Maryborugh visit mdhs.vic.gov.au/covid Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

