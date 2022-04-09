news, local-news,

IT WOULD take many hands to make light work of this year's raffle prize for the Easter parade of quilts, but luckily the Bendigo and District Quilters group has an ample supply. Dedicated members have devoted months to the production of the king sized quilt (pictured above), valued at $1800, which will go to one lucky winner after a four-day exhibition at St Andrews Uniting Church hall, Bendigo. Event organiser Christine Bourke said the star pattern on the quilt was known as the "Sisters Choice" design. It was constructed with many meters of fabric and made possible with the help of a community grant from the City of Greater Bendigo. More news: Motorists reminded of roadworks on McIvor Rd The raffle will raise money for local charity Sunshine Bendigo, which supports vulnerable families with young children. "We will have more than 100 quilts on display and all of them have been made by our members," Ms Bourke said. The parade of quilts will be held from Friday, April 15 - 18 and will include new and recent work that has been completed within the past three years. "We usually hold the parade of quilts every second year but, COVID-19 meant we couldn't hold it in 2021 so we will have more on show than usual," Ms Bourke said. The quilts on display will range enormously in size and theme. More news: Tech meets art in new virtual exhibition "There are traditional and contemporary quilts - it's very diverse. Some have been two to three years in the making and others are more recent. "Most people would be impressed by the workmanship that goes into these quilts. Some of the work is very intricate and that contrasts with the simpler designs which are very effective." Visitors to the exhibition will be able to vote for their favourite quilts in both small and large categories and the winner will claim a $2200 Bernina sewing machine from the House of Cloth, located on Retreat Rd, Bendigo. Entry to the exhibition will cost $5 and the group is only able to accept cash payments, as there are no eftpos facilities available. Primary school aged children will be able to enter for free.

