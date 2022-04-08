CVFL Women: Castlemaine makes under lights debut against Kyneton | Round 2 preview

news, local-news,

SELECTION NIGHT - weekend football teams: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CVFLW There's no doubt the headline match for round two of the Central Victoria Football League Women is the under lights clash between Castlemaine and Kyneton. Magpies will make their long-awaited debut on home turf on Saturday night against friendly foes in the Tigers. "Kyneton has always been a strong physical side which means we're expecting them to be very competitive," Magpies playing-coach Tiahna Cochrane said. "There's also a bit of a historical rivalry between the two clubs in both men's football and netball and we're excited to build on this with a competitive relationship between the women's teams." Sport news: Tigers coach Phil Hawkes also expected quite a physical match come Saturday 5.15pm at Camp Reserve. "Being a new team it's hard to know what approach they will take and we will just have to wait and see," he said. "We've had a good pre-season and picked up some quality players. "More than anything the girls are just excited to get the season going." The match will be a historic moment for the Castlemaine Football Netball Club as a whole, but also for several of the senior women's team members who have been waiting many years to represent their club. This includes Cochrane who started her career as a junior Magpie before following an elite pathway to playing in the AFLW. "Everything football started for me as a junior at Castlemaine," Cochrane said. "If it wasn't for all of the people at the club I wouldn't have been able to achieve what I have "It really is an honour to come back and now have the opportunity to represent the team as a senior woman." CASTLEMAINE B: Britney Oliver, Michelle Barkla, Lily McMahon HB: Taylah Sartori, Jessica Ross, Elise Tolley C: Kylie Thompson, Meg Tong, Bridie Semmens HF: Olivia Holbert, Ella Cochrane, Lily McNair F: Mya Meemusor, Shelby Knoll FOLL: Emma Pedretti, Meg Ginnivan, Emily Cooper INTER: Jemma Finning KYNETON B: Jane Rolls, Marnie Love, Lucille Mitchell HB: Belinda Hateley, Taylah Moore, Shannon White C: Nikita Jamson, Peta T, Ursula van Dyk HF: Emma Williams, Caitlin Nash, Shannon Prendergast F: Madeline Stott, Jennifer Schellekens, Terri Overstead FOLL: Rachel Williams, Heidi Erasmus, Elizabeth Whittem INTER: Jacynta Cochrane, Laura Dall'Est

