Belle and Beau of Bendigo heats highlight day three of Gold Rush Carnival

AS HAS become a tradition during the Gold Rush Carnival, the first Sunday of the carnival - meeting number three - features heats of the Belle of Bendigo and Beau of Bendigo. The restricted win series' have drawn together some quality heats with the 'Aston' greyhounds and local trainer Daniel Pell set to figure prominently on Sunday. Heat one of the Belle of Bendigo looks at the mercy of promising young chaser Aston Suzette from the Paul Abela kennel. The daughter of 2017 Gold Rush Maiden winner Aston Dinnigan has won three of her seven starts to date and is unbeaten at Bendigo with her best time being a slick 23.59. Race five is heat two of the Belle of Bendigo and local trainer Daniel Pell, who prepared last year's winner Rasputia, rugs up impressive debutant winner Dioptase as he looks to try and go back to back in the series. Dioptase was never headed in an effortless and fast 21.68 Shepparton win on debut and with a vacant box on her outside she should get room to move and show her terrific turn of foot. It is no easy assignment for her though with Aston Daiquiri and Hillbilly Lass racing well and having the benefit of more race experience. The first heat of the Beau of Bendigo will see unbeaten youngster Aston Carey the punters elect from box eight. A litter brother to Aston Suzette, Aston Carey followed up a debut win at Horsham with two all the way victories at Shepparton and both the box and the Bendigo track are sure to suit him. 'Buddah' Pell will have another strong chance in the Belle series on the end of the lead when he parades Mariachi to the boxes in the ninth event, the final heat of the Belle of Bendigo. From three career starts Mariachi has posted two solid victories and finished second at her other start and she is the one to beat with Nangar Ellie and Aston Salma the main dangers. Heat two of the Beau looks to have several strong chances with Aston Sebring, a half brother to superstar Aston Rupee, looking to build on his already impressive CV. With four wins and a third placing from six starts, Aston Sebring has been consistent thus far and he saluted in sub-24 seconds at Lord's Raceway last start. My Mate Eddie and Maxed Out have both shown talent in their careers to date and will be in the mix as well. Rigg, another smart chaser from the Pell kennel has drawn the coveted rails alley in race 11 as he looks to make it four wins from six appearances on his home track. With a best time of 23.87 at the track Rigg will take plenty of holding out. Come On Pickles comes into the series fresh and has impressed to date while another local, Unknown Ability is racing well. The final event on Sunday is the final heat of the Beau of Bendigo and has several chances. Soleus from box eight impressed with a 23.79 win here recently and the wide draw suits, Flight Risk also holds a slick 23.74 best time at the track and is sure to fire fresh from a break. Aston River and Aston Galaxy also have genuine chances in an extremely open final event of the afternoon. The finals of both the Belle and Beau of Bendigo will feature on a bumper day of racing and family activities on Easter Sunday at the Lord's Raceway circuit.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/e846d545-aa17-4953-95cd-44f8364f9ff8.jpg/r0_4_1017_579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg