Rick Ladson appointed as CVFL Women's inter-league head coach

Golden Square premiership coach Rick Ladson has been appointed to the top job of the Central Victoria Football League Women's inter-league squad. Ladson, who has years of football experience which includes an AFL premiership with Hawthorn, will lead the CVFLW team against the Northern Country Women's Football League at the inter-league clash set for Sunday May 22. Ladson takes on the role after a recent stint as head coach of Golden Square's senior women's team which won the 2019 premiership as well as taking out the minor premiership in the 2021 COVID-19 interrupted season. He has been described as a master of the game at all levels and was chosen for the top job based on his track record of leading and developing players to success. The 2022 clash with NWFL marks the first time the competition has been held since 2019. SPORT NEWS: CVFLW players will be nominated by their clubs and will then have the chance to trial with a final team to then be chosen for the clash on Sunday 22 May at the iconic Queen Elizabeth Oval in Bendigo. In Ladson's final year as head coach of the Bulldogs' senior women, the team locked in the minor premiership after going undefeated. His wife Carly, who was also a co-coach, impressed the league with a best-and-fairest winning performance. Carly Ladson was named as league best and fairest, polling 18 votes after a stellar season with the Bulldogs. Ladson's teammate Amanda Carrod was just two votes behind on 16.

