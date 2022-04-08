Demons wary of Bears in first-up LVFNL clash

news, local-news, calivil, United, Bears, Lagoon, Serpentine, LVFNL, netball, Marong

CALVIL United joint coach Karen Pascoe says the Demons are feeling fresh and raring to go after a delayed start to their LVFNL netball season. The Demons, who play Bears Lagoon-Serpentine on Saturday, missed out on being a part of the round one action after drawing Inglewood, which is not fielding an A-grade team in 2022. They compensated by having a hit-out against HDFNL club Lockington-Bamawm United. Pascoe said the clash against the Cats provided the ideal warm-up for an expected tough first-up assignment against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine. "Fingers crossed, without any complications coming up, we are looking like having our full side in this week," she said. "After having the first week off, they are ready and raring. "The practice match against LBU was a good hit-out. They (the Cats) looked pretty good, so hopefully things turn for them this year." Despite the Bears suffering a first round loss to league powerhouse Mitiamo in their A-grade return, Pascoe felt they were not a team to be taken lightly and expected them to snare their fair share of wins. "From what I'm hearing about who've they picked up during the off-season, I think they can be big improvers," she said. "Them and Marong are the two I'm expecting big improvement from and we've already seen what Marong is capable of last week against Maiden Gully YCW. "I think this will be a good game to start off with, just to see where we sit. "They would have had a hard game against Mitiamo, but I'm sure they will come back stronger this week, so we need to be ready." The Demons will start the season without their former coach and star three-time league medallist Christie Rogers, who is not playing this season. They are also without experienced defender Tegan Elliston (White Hills) this season. In Rogers' absence, the Demons will roll with Tia Steen and youngster Amy Murfitt in the goal circle, while exciting new recruit Jasmine Condliffe will bolster the Demons' defence following an outstanding game against LBU. After a round one bye, Newbridge makes its 2022 season debut against reigning premiers Mitiamo at Riverside Park, while first round winners Marong and Bridgewater clash at Malone Park. The Panthers will be keen to follow up on an eye-opening win over Maiden Gully YCW, while Bridgewater impressed in a 46-28 victory over Pyramid Hill to show the Mean Machine will again be a finals contender. Pyramid Hill has the bye, while Maiden Gully YCW has an A-grade break.

