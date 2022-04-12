news, local-news,

THERE was no shortage of re-thinking, pivoting and innovating from businesses during the coraonvirus pandemic. Among the businesses working to survive was Bendigo's Discovery Science and Technology Centre. For the second episode of the Bendigo Advertiser's podcast - The Takeaway with Chris Pedler - host Chris Pedler talks with Discovery general manager Alissa van Soest about how Discovery has thrived and survived. Listen: The Takeaway with Chris Pedler | Episode 1 | Bendigo PRIDE Festival director John Richards "COVID might have taken everything everyone worked for away but (our team) went 'no, let's stick to our guns and do what always done. Let's provide STEM for all," Ms van Soest said. "So many businesses suffered so badly and we have been extremely lucky. A big part of that is everyone's resilience and passion." Ms van Soest also discusses the importance of networks to help encourage more people to pursue science. "Education is always important but networks and not feeling alone (is something that should be improved)," she said. "(There is) something called the leaky pipe where lots of people start off passionate when they are young but as they meet less and less people who are like them further and further down the line, they think (their passion) is not for them any more. "If we can make those people more visible and create those networks so people don't feel alone, that's really important." Read more: Among the programs offered by Discovery, one Ms van Soest is particularly passionate about is the Girls in STEM. The program sees like minded female high-school students expanding their science, technology, engineering and math knowledge as a group. "You have to see it to be it," she said. "I have been really fortunate in having brilliant role models and being exposed to amazing women in STEM on all levels. "The great thing about the more people, and more diverse people that we have in science is that you get new ideas and new experiences. "Science is all about utilising all that knowledge and experiences that people have to make things better for everyone down the line." Other topics set to be discussed in The Takeaway's first series include regional health services, careers in theatre and the arts. The Takeaway will be released fortnightly through the Bendigo Advertiser website along with a feature story. It is a Bendigo Advertiser and Australian Community Media production. If you know a central Victorian personality who would suit The Takeaway, email addynews@bendigoadvertiser.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

