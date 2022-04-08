news, local-news,

A LONG history of violence against women was tendered in evidence at Bendigo County Court on Friday morning, after a central Victorian man pleaded guilty to brutally bashing his latest victim. The man's terrible record of assaulting women has contributed to him being imprisoned in the past and he is currently being held in custody while awaiting sentencing. Judge Mark Dean said he could see from court documents that there were at least three women in the man's past who had been attacked by him. More news: Bendigo trial abandoned after juror caught playing detective Prosecutor David Cordy said the man's guilty plea to a string of violent offences that left his victim "beyond recognition" was made at a late stage in court proceedings and was unlikely to be a sign of genuine remorse. The man had been due to face trial in March and a jury had been assembled to hear the case when he changed his plea to guilty. The man admitted to charges of damaging property, intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing serious injury and contravening an intervention order. Mr Cordy said the man was well aware he had a borderline personality disorder could not use that as a shield against taking personal responsibility for his actions. "This is a man who accepts he has a problem," Mr Cordy said. "He has had these sorts of issues before and has been imprisoned before. He knows he goes off. He understands it and knows what the triggers are - particularly alcohol." More news: Tax office cracks down on farm family trust payments to kids The victim, who for legal reasons cannot be identified, has been left physically and emotionally traumatised by the event. The court was previously told she and a friend had drinks with the offender at her family home in January, 2020. There was a small disagreement between the victim and the man and her friend had left and the victim went to bed. The victim was woken the next morning to the sound of the offender slamming her bedroom door, before he attacked her with his fists and severely injured her. The victim was in hospital for three days with multiple fractures to her face, bruising, abrasions and swelling. She had to undergo surgery for one eye and the doctor who treated her said that if her injury had been left untreated, it would have resulted in restricted eye movement, a sunken eye and double vision which would impact her ability to function normally. The man said he could not remember his attack on the woman, but Judge Dean said he did not believe that. Judge Dean said the court would not tolerate the man's violence against the women in his life and he would sentence him on Monday morning. If you or someone you know is experiencing family and domestic violence, help is available, contact: If a life is in danger, call Triple Zero (000). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-BeTYSgUrv2hRGJmMJFGnQa/3ca0692d-d334-4d0d-874d-7588b831627c.jpg/r10_205_4543_2766_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg