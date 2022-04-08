HDFNL: Promising signs first-up for Saints under new coach Saladino

sport, local-sport, hdfnl, promising, signs, heathcote, saints, andrew, saladino, district

SELECTION NIGHT - weekend football teams: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CVFLW Weekend football preview, selections - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL ALTHOUGH his side didn't get the four points, new Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino is encouraged by what he saw from his Saints in their opening game of the Heathcote District league season last Saturday. Saladino's Saints faced the daunting trip to North Bendigo's Atkins Street - a ground the club had lost its previous seven games at by margins of 115, 125, 178, 225, 157, 159 and 108 points. However, it was an ultra-competitive Saints side that served it right up to the Bulldogs and although they spent the bulk of the day trailing and several times had the game threatening to get away from them, they fought on gallantly to fall short by just 10 points, 18.10 (118) to 17.6 (108). "We're confident internally in the players we've picked up that we're going to be a lot better than last year," Saladino said this week. "Our first aim is to be competitive and while it was obviously disappointing to have a loss it was great to see that we could match it with one of the better sides in the competition. "To be as competitive as we were against North certainly gives us some confidence that we will take into the coming games." The Saints will be aiming to build on last week's competitive showing in the season-opener when they host Huntly on Saturday. While the Saints have one hit-out under their belt, it will be the first game of the season for Stacy Fiske's Hawks. The Saints do have some key omissions though, with Codie Price (COVID protocols), whose ball-use last week in the tricky conditions was superb, and key midfield recruit Shaun Harrison (unavailable) out. One of the key takeouts for the Saints from last week's game was the new clamp down on the interaction with umpires. The Saints gave away six 50m penalties against the Bulldogs - three of which directly cost goals. "My message to the boys is you just can't talk to the umpires at all... if you want to find out about something then do it during the breaks because it's just not worth the 50m penalties," Saladino said. "In the end, that's what probably cost us the four points last week and we can't afford to be giving away games of footy because of discipline. "So you just can't say anything out there to the umpires... end of story." Saturday's HDFNL games - White Hills v LBU, Elmore v Mount Pleasant, Colbinabbin v North Bendigo, Heathcote v Huntly. Leitchville-Gunbower bye. There's a buzz at Campbells Creek as the Magpies prepare to emerge from recess on Saturday. The Magpies will play their first game in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league since 2019 when they host Avoca in Saturday's stand-alone season opener. With no season played in 2020 because of COVID and the club spending last year in recess due to a lack of player numbers, Saturday will be Campbells Creek's first game since August 17, 2019 - 966 days earlier. "We're absolutely pumped to be back," Campbells Creek president Scott Jones said on Friday. "We had our first club dinner in the rooms last night and the rooms were absolutely packed. "It has taken a lot of hard work to come back. We've got senior, reserves and under-11 football teams plus a full complement of netball sides - A grade, B grade, C grade, 17s, 15s, 13s and 11s, so we can't wait." The Magpies' senior team is being coached by Kris Bagley. "For the first time during my time at the club we've named emergencies in both the seniors and reserves, so we've got plenty to pick from, which is great," Jones said. "We're just thrilled for everyone involved after what has been a long two years with COVID in 2020 and then the recess in 2021."

