Campaspe residents urged to book flu shots

news, local-news, vaccine, jab, flu, covid, pandemic, vulnerable

CAMPASPE Shire Council is urging community members to book in for their flu vaccination as the pandemic has lowered resident immunity. General Manager Development Paul McKenzie said getting vaccinated against the flu is even more important this year. "During the pandemic, there has been lower exposure to influenza virus and lower levels of influenza vaccine coverage compared to previous years," he said. "While it's fantastic that we're all vaccinated against COVID-19, the flu vaccination is another 'jab' to add to our list. Annual vaccination is the most important measure to prevent influenza and its complications." OTHER NEWS: Twenty Bendigo built Bushmasters heading to Ukraine Council flu vaccinations are free for vulnerable groups and for children under five. They cost $30 for all other members. Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 1300 666 535. Your contact information will be recorded, and the immunisation team will then contact you to confirm a booking time. Immunisation sessions are held across the shire as follows: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cpAaGjgJrzMeprrmmenK9y/c94703e4-caeb-42fb-ab1f-bb6d079da26f.JPG/r13_348_5714_3569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg