Bendigo City building positive vibes

WITH three Men's State League matches now under the belt, Bendigo City FC coach Greg Thomas is eager to see his young squad build on its early momentum against Surfside Waves on Saturday. For the second time this season, City hits the road for an away clash in the Geelong region. This weekend's destination is Ocean Grove for a match-up against bottom side Surfside Waves. The Waves have conceded 18 goals so far this season, including seven in last Saturday's loss to Balmoral, and without having troubled the scoresheet themselves. But don't expect Bendigo City to be taking its opponents lightly, with Thomas keen to see his players continue to cement their spot in the upper echelon of the league ladder. "There's a really good vibe about the place with the reserves sitting on top of the league and the seniors undefeated, but we are not getting ahead of ourselves as well," he said. "We know there's a long way to go. "As with any young side, it's important we keep the boys grounded and not think we are just going to go out and get the three points. "When you come up against a team that is down the bottom and struggling, you know they are going to win eventually, but we don't want that to be against us. "It's just another game and we need to turn up and be ready to play." Bendigo City FC show plenty of resilience to win 3-1 last week against Maribyrnong Greens after falling behind early in the game. A second half hat-trick to Luke Burns ensured City its second win and kept its unbeaten record intact, after playing out a draw the previous week against Lara United. After spending the first half on the bench against the Greens, Burns will return to the starting line-up against Surfside. "He was a bit disappointed to miss out on the start last week, but that's the good thing when we have depth, you can bring players in," Thomas said. "So Burnsy comes back in and fully deserves to. "Everyone has to perform and everyone has to take their chance when it arrives." READ MORE: Striker Luke Burns scores hat-trick as Bendigo City tames Maribyrnong Greens City will have a near-full squad available, with only sidelined skipper Aidan Lane and Thomas missing. Lane, who is recovering from a knee injury, will miss at least six to eight more weeks.

