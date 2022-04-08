SOCCER: Early wins on offer in round two of BASL season

sport, local-sport, basl, early, wins on, offer, bendigo, amateur, soccer, league

STRATHDALE and Shepparton United will be both striving to make 2-0 starts to the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's men's league 1 season when they do battle on Sunday. Both sides got their seasons away to winning starts last weekend and will be keen to build early momentum. The clash at Shepparton's McEwen Reserve is the only men's match featuring two round one winners pitted again each other. Round two men's action kicks off under lights on Saturday night when Eaglehawk and La Trobe University clash from 6pm at Truscott Reserve. Meanwhile, there will be only two women's matches played over the weekend with the game between Spring Gully United and Strathfieldsaye Colts United having been switched to Wednesday, April 27. Eaglehawk hosts defending champions La Trobe University on Saturday afternoon, while Shepparton United and Strathdale do battle on Sunday at McEwen Reserve. Eaglehawk v La Trobe University 6pm Saturday at Truscott Reserve Last time - Eaglehawk 12 def La Trobe University 0. ........................................................................ Shepparton United v Strathdale 3pm Sunday at McEwen Reserve Last time - Strathdale 7 def Shepparton United 0. ........................................................................ Epsom v Golden City 3pm Sunday at Epsom-Huntly Last time - Epsom 4 def Golden City 1. ........................................................................ Spring Gully United v Shepparton South 3pm Sunday at Stanley Avenue Last time - Spring Gully United 2 def Shepparton South 1. ........................................................................ Tatura v Strathfieldsaye Colts United 3pm Sunday at Howley Oval Last time - Tatura 3 def Strathfieldsaye Colts United 1 (2019). ........................................................................ Eaglehawk v La Trobe University 2pm Saturday at Truscott Reserve Last time - La Trobe University 6 def Eaglehawk 0. ........................................................................ Shepparton United v Strathdale 11am Sunday at McEwen Reserve Last time - Strathdale 2 def Shepparton United 1. MEN: Strathdale 5 def Golden City 0 Eaglehawk 1 def Spring Gully 0 Shepparton South 12 def La Trobe Uni 0 Shepparton United 7 def Strath Colts United 0 Tatura 5 def Epsom 0 WOMEN: La Trobe Uni 4 def Strathdale 0 Strath Colts United 10 def Shepparton United 0 Spring Gully United 5 def Eaglehawk 0

