Bendigo Stadium expecting a sell-out for the return of Harlem Globetrotters

BENDIGO Stadium chief executive officer Dennis Bice is expecting a sell-out crowd for the return of the Harlem Globetrotters later this year. Bendigo has been announced as one of the stops for the Globetrotters on their "Spread Game Tour" throughout Australia. The Globetrotters will perform at the Bendigo Stadium on Sunday, July 10, at 3pm. READ MORE: NBL: Breakers excited to call Bendigo home against Phoenix and Kings The legendary Globetrotters have been dazzling basketball fans with their combination of athleticism, theatre and comedy since 1926, with their "Spread Game Tour" honouring the late Curly Neal, who died in 2020. Neal was a Globetrotter for 22 years between 1963 and 1985 and played in more than 6000 games in 97 countries with the team. The Globetrotters last performed in Bendigo in 2018. "It's fantastic to have the Globetrotters coming back to the Bendigo Stadium," Bice said on Friday. "Having had them here a few years back, the response from the community was fantastic and without a doubt, we'd expect to have a sell out. "The Globetrotters have got worldwide recognition and it will be great to have them here in Bendigo again." Tickets for the Globetrotters show in Bendigo are now available through Ticketek starting from $29.60. Fans can also enter a competition to win four "magic pass" experiences and courtside tickets. The Globetrotters currently hold 21 Guinness World Record titles, including setting nine new records on Guinness World Records Day in 2018. The Globetrotters will perform 13 shows across the country as part of their Australian tour, which starts on the Gold Coast on June 30. The 2022 WNBL champion will be crowned on Saturday when the Melbourne Boomers and Perth Lynx play the deciding game three of their grand final series. Perth comfortably won game one 98-71 before the Boomers kept the series alive with a thrilling 76-75 win on Wednesday night. Game three tips off at the Melbourne Sports Centre at 5pm. The season's MVP winner was Bendigo's Anneli Maley. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

