NBL: Breakers excited to call Bendigo home against Phoenix and Kings

THE New Zealand Breakers and South East Melbourne Phoenix both head to Bendigo for their NBL clash on Sunday afternoon off the back of Thursday night defeats. The Breakers and Phoenix will clash at the Bendigo Stadium from 1pm on Sunday. Both teams were in action on Thursday night, with the Breakers going down 89-80 in Perth to the Wildcats, while the Phoenix lost a thrilling Throwdown to rivals Melbourne United 90-88 at John Cain Arena. The Breakers are hosting two games in Bendigo in the coming days. READ MORE: Bendigo Spirit's Anneli Maley receives WNBL All-Star accolade As well as Sunday's game against the Phoenix, the Breakers will also take on the Sydney Kings from 7.30pm on Tuesday as part of a challenging season that has been played entirely away from New Zealand. The Bendigo Stadium is familiar territory for the Breakers and Phoenix, who both played games at the venue last season. "It's always good to play in front of fans; we've played a number of games this year behind closed doors in both Hobart and Cairns and you just can't replicate what playing in front of fans is like," Breakers general manager Simon Edwards said on Friday. "We're really looking forward to our visit to Bendigo to play two games, and, hopefully, we will have a number of fans in the crowd supporting us in both games." The Breakers head to Bendigo sitting on the bottom of the ladder with a 5-19 record, while the Phoenix (12-12) are in sixth position. The Breakers' roster includes two highly-touted NBA draft prospects in the French duo of the versatile Ousmane Dieng and shooting guard Hugo Besson "Ousmane is a terrific NBA prospect and an excitement machine," Edwards said. READ MORE: Best in the business: Maley crowned WNBL MVP "I've been fortunate to see how hard he works in practice and what he can do and you only see a glimpse of that on the court in games... he is definitely one to watch in Bendigo. "And Hugo is another who is projected to be a first-round pick in the NBA Draft and he's just a cold-hard shooter; he has the confidence to let the ball fly. "And you can't go past our captain Tom Abercrombie, who is the New Zealand Breakers' record holder for most games and points. His leadership has helped win the club four championships."

