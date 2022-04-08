Tasmanian Devils return to fauna park

news, local-news,

After a six-year-hiatus, Tasmanian Devils are returning to Kyabram Fauna Park, with the arrival of three-year-old Polly and four-year-old Violet at the Park on Thursday. The pair arrived from Monarto Safari Park in South Australia, where they were bred through the Tasmanian Devil Insurance Population, to protect healthy populations of the species in zoos throughout Australia. The new pair will take up residence in the recently renovated Tasmanian Devil Precinct where guests will be able to view them, alongside Echi the Short-beaked Echidna and Lance, the Lace Monitor, who have been eagerly awaiting their new neighbours. OTHER NEWS: Twenty Bendigo built Bushmasters heading to Ukraine Kyabram Fauna Park was home to the species several years ago and general manager Lachlan Gordon is thrilled with their return. "Up until 2016, Tasmanian Devils were one of the Park's visitors and keepers' favourite animals," he said. "The Kyabram Fauna Park Committee, management team, staff and volunteers has been working tirelessly to return this species to the park, and we are very excited that day has finally arrived. "Tasmanian Devils are managed under a program through ZAA. We have been working behind the scenes to become a member of this Internationally recognised zoological representative body, which we received this week. "We have no doubt Polly and Violet will make themselves right at home and we look forward to welcoming everyone to come and meet them. "While they might look small and cute, the Tasmanian Devil is the largest living carnivorous marsupial in the world and sadly, is listed as an endangered animal. "Populations in the wild are threatened by a facial tumour disease so we hope to partner with the other zoological institutions across Australia to contribute to the national breeding program to in turn save this iconic, Australian species from extinction." More news: Ned Kelly was no hero - he took a Bendigo district resident hostage Renovations to the Park's Tasmanian Devil Precinct were funded by Victorian Government Economic Stimulus Funding, to promote regional Victoria's economic recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, and were managed by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning. Whilst the Tasmanian Devils are currently settling in, plans are underway to incorporate them into the Park's education program and other experiences such as the Zookeeper for a Day program and Creatures of the Night tour, which will be running during the upcoming school holiday period.

