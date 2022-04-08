Labor pledges funding for new Macedon Sports Precinct

news, local-news, sports, macedon, mount alexander, election, labor, funding

FEDERAL Labor has pledged $15 million to help fund the second stage of the Macedon Ranges Regional Sports Precinct if elected in the upcoming federal election. It will join a $14.8 million commitment from the state government and a $10.9 million commitment from Macedon Ranges Shire Council. The new Sports Precinct will see a new 15-hectare regional park providing facilities for a range of sport and recreation activities. OTHER NEWS: Twenty Bendigo built Bushmasters heading to Ukraine It will be delivered over two stages with Stage 1 consisting of a three-court Sports Hub, a natural turf oval and sports pavilion, passive recreation facilities, landscaping and associated infrastructure. Stage 2 would consist of three additional Sports Hub courts, a function room, additional car parking, a practise oval, outdoor multi-sport courts, additional Sports Pavilion amenities and further landscaping. Stage 1 works are expected to begin soon and be wrapped up by the end of 2023. The new funding announcement means the shire is missing just $5 million to allow Stage 2 to go ahead as planned. More news: Ned Kelly was no hero - he took a Bendigo district resident hostage Mayor Jennifer Anderson said the funding announcement is exciting news for community and regional sports. "This new multi-facility sports precinct will allow residents to come together for a range of active and sporting needs - to interact, develop and build community cohesion," she said. Council chief executive Bernie O'Sullivan said the new precinct would be revolutionary for the region. "The new sports precinct is a big ticket item for our growing community and we have been advocating strongly for the funding to see it through to completion," he said. Council will also continue its advocating for an additional $5 million from the Victorian government required to complete Stage 2.

