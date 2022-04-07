news, local-news, news, nbn, internet, greater bendigo

Businesses and residents across Greater Bendigo will be able to access faster internet thanks to the Connecting Victoria program, which will see improved broadband in 54 places across Victoria. Bendigo MPs Maree Edwards and Jacinta Allan welcomed the news that 2,412 residences and 291 businesses in the region will benefit. In Elmore, Kennington and Kangaroo Flat, the state government is funding NBN to run fibre along the streets in these areas. In return, NBN has committed to install a fibre connection at no charge to premises where an order for a 100 megabit per second service is placed with a retail service provider. About 1,015 kilometres of fibre is being installed across the state to give Victorians access to internet download speeds of up to one gigabit per second, making it easier for people to connect with loved ones, achieve their work or study goals, boost their businesses and create jobs. OTHER STORIES: Victorians can find out whether they are eligible for an FTTP connection and register their interest n the NBN website. All FTTP fibre funded by the Victorian Government is due to be rolled out by mid-2024, with some locations being able to connect from mid-2023. More locations will be announced throughout 2022. To keep up to date, visit vic.gov.au/connectingvictoria

