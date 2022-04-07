BDCA - Captain Holmes claims Bendigo United top award in return season

sport, cricket, bdca, clayton, holmes, bendigo, united, top, award, redbacks

BENDIGO ADDY CRICKET HQ CAPTAIN Clayton Holmes has capped his return to Bendigo United by winning the club's John Turner Most Valuable Player Award. All-rounder Holmes won the award with 104 votes following a stellar BDCA season in which he combined 757 runs with 15 wickets as the Redbacks finished third in their return to the finals for the first time since 2017, while they also won the Twenty20 title. Among the highlights of the Redbacks' presentation day last Sunday was the awarding of life membership to Miggy Podosky. Podosky - who represented his native Philippines on the international stage earlier this year - is a former captain and coach of the Redbacks, has won two first XI premierships and claimed a 318 wickets across his 187 first XI games. CLUB AWARDS: John Turner Most Valuable Player Award - Clayton Holmes (104 votes). Ross Davies Memorial Encouragement Award - Henry Edwards. Coach's Award - Ashley Younghusband. Norm Jackson Memorial Award - Claude Shields. ............................................. FIRST XI AWARDS: Club champion - Clayton Holmes (112 votes). Batting aggregate - Clayton Holmes (757 runs @ 44.3). Bowling aggregate - Will Thrum (35 wickets @ 13.1). Champion player - Clayton Holmes (1557 points). ............................................. SECOND XI AWARDS: Team champion - Josh Thurston (61 votes). Batting aggregate - Wil Pinniger (345 runs). Bowling aggregate - Nick Crawford (22 wickets). Champion player - Wil Pinniger (565 points). ............................................. THIRD XI AWARDS: Team champion - Connor Thomson (66 votes). Batting aggregate - Curtis Tuohey (336 runs). Bowling aggregate - Connor Thomson (22 wickets). Champion player - Adrian Cronin (751 points). UNDER-18 AWARDS: Batting aggregate - Wil Pinniger (194 runs). Bowling aggregate - Henry Edwards (17 wickets). Champion player - Henry Edwards (476 points). ............................................. FOURTH XI AWARDS: Batting aggregate - Max Cahoon (276 runs). Bowling aggregate - Eamon Austin (18 wickets). Champion player - Max Cahoon (736 points). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/67e359ef-808f-465e-80e5-b130e2d05f09.jpg/r0_9_2299_1308_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg