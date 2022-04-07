news, local-news,

AFTER a three-year absence, the multiple Guinness World Record holders the Harlem Globetrotters are heading to Australia and Bendigo is set to host the slamming, jamming superstars of basketball. The Globetrotters are set to arrive at Bendigo Stadium on Sunday, July 10, around the mid-point of their 15-day tour of Australia. They last visited here in April of 2018. First formed in 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters are one of the most popular entertainment brands in the world, performing hundreds of live shows every year. MORE BASKETBALL: Bendigo Spirit's Anneli Maley receives WNBL All-Star accolade Their unique basketball skills and wizardry have thrilled millions of fans and the team is synonymous with family entertainment and breaking down barriers and social divides. The Globetrotters currently hold 21 Guinness World Record, including setting five new records on one-day alone in 2018. The tour named, The Spread Game tour is to honour the late Curly Neal who played 22 seasons with the Globetrotters between 1963-1985, appearing in more than 6000 games in 97 countries. His number 22 was retired by the Globetrotters in 2008. OTHER NEWS: 'I dread going to work': aged care workers speak out at Bendigo rally NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said Australian basketball fans would be given a rare close-up opportunity to see the stars perform. "We are so excited to bring the Harlem Globetrotters back to Australia for their Spread Game tour," Mr Loeliger said. "It's been three long years since they last toured Australia and we are sure basketball fans from across the nation will come out in droves to enjoy a world class night of family friendly entertainment." The Globetrotters have also launched a competition where you can win four magic pass experiences and courtside tickets. To enter, go to hgwin.nbl.com.au/ Tickets can be purchased here. READ MORE: Harlem Globetrotters dazzle fans in Bendigo

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/845e18cd-3abb-4127-b296-e281db066a93.jpg/r0_109_3600_2143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg