SPORT BRIEFS: NWL prepares for Vic League 1 round two, City FC juniors set for Geelong

North West Lightning women are at home this weekend for the second round of the Hockey Victoria 2022 Vic League 1 season. The women head into their clash against Monash University Hockey Club after a hard-fought draw in round one against Mornington 2-2. Meanwhile the women reserves went down fighting to Mornington, but were unable to see seal victory and instead took a 1-4 loss. The men's team endured an unlucky loss to Mornington in round one, going down to the hosts 0-1 in a highly competitive match. The reserves battled hard against Monash to finish the opening round with a 1-1 draw. ROUND 2 NWL Women v Monash NWL Men v Old Xaverians Lightning heads into the Hockey Victoria Vic League 1 season on the back of a strong pre-season which has included the recruitment of several new players across the club's four senior teams. Sport news: This Bendigo City juniors will be in action this weekend for the final round of NPL pre-qualification matches. The teams head into round 11 on the back of a challenging weekend against regional central Victorian rival Ballarat City FC. After the conclusion of this weekend the teams will be graded accordingly ahead of the proper season which begins in May. Round 11 City FC v Geelong

