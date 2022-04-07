Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association to host 2022 Australian Nationals

news, local-news,

The Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association is days away from hosting some of the country's best players for the 2022 Australian National Championships. The national tournament acts as a qualification event for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held later this year at Birmingham. Badminton Australia CEO Jamie Parsons said Bendigo was the ideal location to hold an event of this calibre. "Bendigo has always been a great badminton town with plenty of great players," he said. "For us to now be able to hold the national championships in Bendigo is great for the players, officials and the local community." The championships include both individual and team competitions that commence on Sunday April 10 and run through until Friday April 15. Sport news: Parsons said nationals would showcase Australia's most talented players. "It's great to have badminton back, it is an exciting time for Badminton Australia - not only do we have Australia's best badminton players vying for national champions and Commonwealth Games selection but there are now more than 300,000 badminton players across Australia," he said. "Australia is ranked in the top 20 countries in the world and it is only a matter of time before we start pushing higher up the rankings over the coming 12 months". Eaglehawk Bendigo Badminton Association secretary Shaye Threlfall said the organisation was thrilled to host the national event. "We are excited to have the nationals at our stadium and more than anything it's going to be wonderful to see everyone back on court," she said. "Badminton Australia will be running the event but we will have members helping wherever they can with the day-to-day running of the tournament,." After nationals the EBBA will then get down to business with its winter pennant season. Click here to book tickets Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/7cb699de-4d60-49e4-9825-548444574d32.jpg/r10_205_3999_2459_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg