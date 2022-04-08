community, market, central victoria, produce, bendigo, foods, local, gifts, talbot

Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets. Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events. COVID-19 note: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. Get yourself prepared for the perfect Easter feast with the Bendigo Community Farmers Market. This market celebrates regional produce and producers. This large market will showcase regional foods, drinks, fresh fruit, vegetables, preserves, treats and much more. There will also be a mega chocolate Easter hamper in a raffle. The community barbeque will also return. This monthly event features a great community spirit and is one not to be missed. Any queries to manager@bcfm.org.au. Where: Bendigo Pony Club, corner Breen Street and Belle Vue Road, Bendigo. When: Saturday, April 9, 9am to 1pm. The ever-popular Moonlight Market will feature many food trucks and a licensed bar. There will be artisan stalls, live music, art and much more. Bring your family and friends to this vibrant night market. All welcome. Where: Dai Gum San, Chinese Precinct, Bendigo. When: Saturday, April 9, 5pm to 9pm. Find your favourite book at this Easter Book Sale, a project of the Y Service Club of Bendigo. There will be thousands of pre-loved books, magazines, records, CD's and DVD's to suit all tastes. Most books $2 or $3. Children's books 50cents. Free entry, funds raised will support charities and organisations around Bendigo. Where: YMCA, Tom Tweed Stadium, Mundy Street, Bendigo. When: Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, April 15 to April 17, 9am to 5pm; and Easter Monday, 9am to 1pm. The Showgrounds Market is a family-friendly market with a community atmosphere that is open nearly every Sunday. The market features something for everyone. There will be plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts and much more. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Sunday, April 3, from 8.30am. The Inglewood Lions Country Market is a friendly, community-focused market held on the second Saturday of each month. Stall prices start at $15 per site or $10 per site if you have public liability insurance. If you would like further information, phone Eddie on 0472 539 874. Where: Brooke Street, Inglewood. When: Second Saturday of every month, Saturday, April 9, 9am to 2pm. Enjoy a day out in Dunolly with its community market. This event will help get you into the Christmas spirit with festive gifts for everyone. For further information, click here. Meander Dunolly's attractive main street, Broadway, lined with kurrajongs and gold rush architecture. Browse the Dunolly Community Market in a friendly community atmosphere, for bargains, collectables, produce and much more. Where: Broadway, Dunolly. When: Sunday, April 10, 9am to 1pm. Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm. One of central Victoria's favourite handmade and home grown markets, the Maldon Market, has everything lined up for another great event. The monthly market brings together farmers and makers, showcasing their best products. All the usual producers and creators will be back at the village green. Where: Bill Woodfull Recreation Reserve, Francis Street, Maldon. When: Sunday, April 10, 9am to 2pm. This market is held at the historic Carisbrook Town Hall and features an excellent range of gifts, collectables, bargains and confectionary. There will be something for everyone. Where: Carisbrook Town Hall, Bucknall Street, Carisbrook. When: Every second and last Sunday of the month, Sunday, April 10, 9am to 4pm. If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our Market What's On, please contact us on one of the below: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/amichael/e7dae17d-a20a-4bf2-91f3-2d0ad687e802.jpg/r0_108_816_569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg