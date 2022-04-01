community, what's on, community events, central victoria, events, festival, community, show

Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place. Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online. For further information about placing a notice, please contact us at: EASTER FAIR It's almost time to celebrate Easter in the Bendigo region with the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair. Held over the Easter long weekend, there will be many activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will be family-friendly entertainment, stage shows, activities, live music and the Vision Australia Easter Egg hunt. There will also be the Bendigo TAFE Carnival and the Rotary Market. The Awakening of the Dragon will feature dances, drums and Lion Teams. There will also be the Sherridon Homes Torchlight Procession on Sunday along with the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade on Easter Monday, featuring Dai Gum Loong, the world's longest Imperial Dragon. Full program is available to read here. Where: Various locations in Bendigo. When: Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18. CASTLEMAINE STATE FESITVAL The Castlemaine State Festival welcomes all to Dialogues 2022 - Change Your Thinking, which will feature writers from a diverse range of fields are coming to Castlemaine. This event will take place until Sunday, April 10 and aims for speakers and attendees to challenge, inform and inspire each other. This series of events will be interactive and engaging with the audience. For further information and a program, click here. Where: Various venues in Castlemaine. When: Until Sunday, April 10 PYRENEES UNEARTHED FESTIVAL Pyrenees Grapegrowers and Winemakers are excited to be welcoming food and wine lovers back to the region with the Pyrenees Unearthed Festival. This event will showcase 21 of the Pyrenees and Grampians regions' wine producers. The event provides an opportunity for attendees to enjoy the best wines of Western Victoria, discovering some new favourites from lesser-known producers, alongside the regions' most famous brands. There will also be local beer, cider and gin on offer; local food and produce will allow for attendees to sample a diverse range of flavours. The event will also feature live music and entertainment. The festival is an all-ages event and will include free children's activities. Tickets are limited to 1,200 patrons. Final release adult tickets are on sale now and entry is free for children under sixteen years of age - click here for more information. Where: Avoca River Flat, Dundas Street, Avoca. When: Saturday, April 9, 11am to 5pm. KAY'S AUTUMN FASHIONS Supporting Heartbeat Victoria Bendigo Branch, Kay's Autumn Fashions will help you find that perfect outfit for any season. There will also be a lucky door prize and afternoon tea. Entry $5, includes three raffle tickets. Bring a friend along and enjoy a cuppa. Members, please bring a plate. For further information, Marie 5443 6797 or Edna 5447 8838. Where: Eaglehawk Citizens Band Hall, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk (between the Ambulance and Fire Stations). When: Tuesday, April 12, from 2pm. PLANTING DAY Join in with the Friends of Riley Street Natural Reserve Landcare for their Planting Day. Contribute to the development of safe corridors for Bendigo's plants and animals by restoring bushland and helping to save wildlife. Planting will take place near the frog ponds - gumboots or sturdy footwear required. Please bring a hat, water and a chair. All welcome. Where: Riley Street, East Bendigo (meet at the end of Riley Street). When: Saturday, April 9, 10am to 1pm. HISTORY WALK The Bendigo Branch of the National Trust and the Ironbark Gully Friends Landcare Group are holding a History Walk. Dr Charles Fahey, author and historian, will lead the walk and talk about the history of Miners Cottages in the area along with the people who built and lived in them. For further details, phone Peter on 0447 473 674 or email hardhillpc@gmail.com Where: Meet at the Garden Gully Recreation Reserve, off Ashley Street, Ironbark. When: Sunday, April 10, from 2pm. PUPPY PRIDE As part of the Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival, Puppy Pride will take over at the Kyneton Botanic Gardens. This event celebrates the LGBTIQA+ community, allies and their four-legged friends. The event will start with a dog walk along the Campaspe River ending up at the historic pig shed at the Botanic Gardens where there will be various food and drink stalls. There will also be canine and pride-themed stalls, dog displays and special guests hosting the 'Fashions on the Fur' competition. The event is suitable for all ages. For more details contact healthpromotion@scchc.org.au or call 5421 1666. Where: Walk will depart from the outdoor gym in St Agnes Place, Kyneton. When: Sunday, April 10, from 11.30am. DAD AND BABY SESSIONS The City of Greater Bendigo Maternal and Child Health Sleep and Settling program offers free sessions for families either online or face to face for babies aged: Newborn (0-3months), Baby (6-12months) or Toddlers (18-24months).There will also be a Dad and Baby night. This session is free, will run once a month on a Wednesday evening and welcomes dads with a child between the age of two weeks and two years. Dad's are welcome to bring along their baby or come on their own. Meal provided at no cost. The sessions covers sleep/settling support, the positive impacts dads have on their family, wellbeing and bonding with baby. Further information, contact: sleepandsettling@bendigo.vic.gov.au or click here. Where: Bendigo Tennis Association, Nolan Street, Bendigo. When: Monthly Wednesday sessions, 6pm to 8pm. A PARADE OF QUILTS A parade of Quilts is an Easter exhibition by Bendigo and District Quilters Inc. (BaDQ) and the popular raffle quilt will be raising funds for local charity, Sunshine Bendigo. Sunshine Bendigo supports young families. The biennial display of members work will include over 100 large and small quilts, wall hangings and the popular Raffle Quilt. Uniting Threads will also have a trading table of handcrafted goods and refreshments will be available courtesy of St Andrews Guild. Please note, attendees aged 16 years and over must register their attendance at the event by QR Code. Proof of vaccination status must be shown before entry into the exhibition. Entry $5, school children free. For further information, click here or contact Chris Bourke on 0400 543 069 or Ruth Turner 0417 153 057. Where: St Andrews Hall, Myers Street, Bendigo. When: Good Friday, April 15, 11am to 4pm; Easter Saturday, April 16, 10am to 5pm; Easter Sunday, April 17, 10am to 5pm; Easter Monday, April 18, 10am to 3pm. OPEN GARDEN SCULPTURE EXHIBITION Mica Grange is re-opening its garden for this sculpture and art exhibition. Located at the foothills of Mt Alexander, Mica Grange offers panoramic views across Sutton Grange Valley. This exhibition will feature a range of sculptures from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia as well as plants and preserves for sale. Group bookings available, please contact micagrangegarden@gmail.com. Entry $8 (children under 18 free entry). For more information and to book, click here. Where: 373 Faraday Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange. When: Open weekends, April 2 to May 8 (closed over Easter), 10am to 4pm. ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley. One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound. This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star. This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more. Tickets: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets available at $75. For further information and to book, click here. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm. FIERCE: DRAG QUEENS OF BENDIGO Fierce is a celebration of the creativity of Bendigo's Drag Queens. This exhibition gives the audience an opportunity to look through costumes and accessories of local drag queens. Where: Living Arts Space, inside Bendigo Visitor Centre, Pall Mall, Bendigo. When: Until Thursday, April 24, 9am to 5pm. HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For more information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We recommend contacting event hosts before attending. We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. 