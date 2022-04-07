John Schenck locks in 29th Bendigo Billiards Championship

news, local-news,

John Schenck has secured a triumphant 29th Bendigo Billiards Championship. In the grand final last week at the Golden Square Working Mens Club, Schenck went head-to-head against Alan Croft in what was a high standard match from both players. Craft played solidly and certainly took it up to his more fancied rival by locking in an early lead with a 48 which put Schenck under pressure. Schenck and Croft then traded breaks in the first hour in a very even contest. Sport news: Schenck took control after the half-way mark, opening up a comfortable lead. Croft hit back with his game high break of 53. He then closed within 100 points and looked set to close further when he had a good position at the top of the table. Unfortunately for him he made a mistake which allowed Schenck to regain control. Schenck made a season high 122 to put the game beyond doubt and win his 29th Bendigo Championship 581-337. Humble in his achievement, Schenck praised the strong performance from his competitor. "Alan played really well and during the first half it took me a while to get going," Schenck said. "But once I got my game going in the right direction it was alright. "I am always happy to have a win, but it was tough as Alan played so well. "You just never know who will win these tournaments as you always need to be on your game on the day." In the A-Grade, Adam Hargreaves jumped out to a nice lead, but Anthony McNamara levelled it up by the half-way mark. Things once again swayed Hargreaves' way and he went on to win his third A minor title 210-164. In the B-Grade, Russell Hargreaves went out to a comfortable lead only to see Mark Goudge square things up with 30 minutes to go. Hargreaves then kicked away to win the Peter Hargreaves Memorial Trophy for the fourth time 199-152. The BBSA is pleased with the participant level considering the uncertainty of the last two seasons, but are looking to increase membership bases to support clubs. Social and competition players are equally welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Bendigobsa or contact: secretary@bbsa.org.au for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/90a4e522-cebc-47e2-8aa2-8a3ec928ec64.jpg/r0_209_4032_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg