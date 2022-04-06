news, local-news, news, bendigo, blues, yeehaa studios, central victoria, federal government, funding

More support for the return of live music is on the way in Bendigo with two venues awarded a grant under a $20 million funding boost. YeeHaa Studio is set to receive $14,300 to construct of rehearsal room, and accessibility improvements to the amenities at YeeHaa Studios; and $15,000 can be used for the artist fee and marketing support for Blues Tram. Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher said the grants would bring more original live Australian music to communities by funding small-to-medium venues across the country. "Local pubs and clubs are vital to the live music economy, which is why we're pleased to deliver $2.5 million to support 102 venues rebuild and become operational as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease," he said. OTHER STORIES: "We want our live music venues primed to host performances, to engage and entertain audiences, and to maximise their economic recovery and sustainability." Victorian Senator Sarah Henderson said the funding will provide much-needed support for local live music venues to rebuild, while also stimulating the economy and igniting excitement back into our community. "This critical funding will support quality Australian live music into the community, putting local artists back on stage while also helping our venues maximise their economic sustainability and recovery," she said. Arts funding by the federal government in 2021-22 stands at more than $1 billion dollars.

