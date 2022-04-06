news, local-news, news, education, bendigo, jacinta allan, huntly primary school

Huntly Primary School will be able to improve school facilities and infrastructure that supports students and staff with disabilities, thanks to a recent funding boost. Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan announced the school would be allocated $137,000 from the Accessible Buildings Program. "As we build the Education State, we're continuing to invest in Bendigo East schools to ensure local students of all abilities can get a great education - no matter their circumstances," she said. OTHER STORIES: This funding will assist the school to construct a ramp for their specialist classroom, to ensure students and staff have access to appropriate school facilities, in line with their peers and colleagues. The program adjusts existing facilities to meet the needs of those with existing disabilities, as well as disabilities that occur as a result of an accident or the deterioration of existing conditions. The state government is building the Education State to ensure that every student can access a great local school and get a great education, with $15 million included in the Victorian Budget 2021/22 for the Accessible Buildings Program. In the past seven years, the Victorian Government has invested more than $10.9 billion in building new schools and more than 1700 school upgrades, creating around 13,500 jobs in construction and associated industries. It is now ahead of schedule in its commitment to open 100 new schools by 2026, with 62 new schools opening between 2019 and 2024.

