THE rape trial of Luke Merryfull and Shaun Bloomfield continued in the Bendigo County Court, where the court heard the DNA of one the accused men was found on the victim. Shaun Bloomfield was charged with raping and sexually assaulting a girl, while his co-accused, Luke Merryful was charged with raping the same girl in a caravan in the early hours of the morning following a birthday party in a small town in Western Victoria. Luke Merryfull's semen was present on the vaginal swab taken from her, a fact agreed upon by both defence and prosecution. The court heard that after two of the complainant's friends left the caravan, the accused men allegedly 'took her jeans off, and she said "no get out", they didn't listen and they raped her.' The complainant's mother said after the alleged assaults 'one of them called her a slut.' MORE NEWS: 'I dread going to work': aged care workers speak out at Bendigo rally The defendants were present in court, with one of their partners there who will provide character evidence in a future hearing. Barrister Rishi Nathwani appeared for Shaun Bloomfield, and Richard Edney represented Luke Merryfull. David Cordy appeared for the prosecution. The court heard evidence from eight witnesses who were examined by the prosecution and defence. Witnesses gave different accounts of the complainant being intoxicated and seeing her with Merryfull and Bloomfield that night. One witness, who was the birthday girl hosting the party, said she thought it would be okay for the complainant and Merryfull to sleep in the caravan together after the party because they knew each other. "We were all friends," she said. One witness told the court he said saw Merryfull cuddling the complainant from behind on the bed and she seemed okay. A different witness saw the complainant, her friend, and Bloomfield in the bed in the caravan and heard the complainant tell Bloomfield to 'f--- off.' The court heard there was a fight that evening between the complainant and her ex-boyfriend, who subsequently left the party. The charges are alleged to have taken place after the party ended and all the witnesses left the caravan, leaving the complainant with the two accused men. One male witness said that in the early hours of the morning, he returned to get his swag outside of the caravan and heard sex noises, pleasure, and moaning sounds coming from the caravan. OTHER STORIES: Another male witness told the court that following the alleged assaults, the accused men told him they both had sex with her and they didn't do what they were being accused of. The complainant's mother said that after the alleged incidents, her daughter was 'completely shattered,' she was the most upset she had ever seen her and she was distressed. The complainant's mother was called in the early hours of the morning by one of her neighbours and family friends alerting her that her daughter had been sexually assaulted. "I panicked," the mother said. She told the court it was 'very distressing' to be woken in the middle of the night. She and her husband drove to the house where her daughter was to see her. "She was crying, she had a blanket around her shoulders," the complainant's mother said "She was really upset." The family friend whose house they were at was adamant that they should call police, and the complainant's mother said it had to be her daughter's decision, and when her daughter agreed, she called 000 shortly there after. The court heard the complainant's parents went back home to get her a clean change of clothes before driving the complainant and her friend to the hospital. When they arrived at the hospital, a forensic examination of the complainant was done, then she was able to shower and change into clean clothes. OTHER STORIES: The jury were told to consider the forensic evidence heard in court. The forensic examination found various bruises on various parts of the complainant's body, and the DNA of Merryfull. The forensic examiner said in her report there was no obvious injury seen during the vaginal examination, but a lack of injuries cannot be said to confirm or deny that vaginal penetrations or assault took place. Judge Dean adjourned the court until Thursday, April 7. The two accused men were released on bail and will appear in court on Thursday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/06790b83-7fe2-4791-9880-84ea8b60bf29.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg