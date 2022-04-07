news, local-news, news, bendigo, good news, fundraiser, bendigo foodshare, donation, food insecurity, central victoria

Members of the Bendigo Ballroom Dance Club Inc. couldn't believe the support they would receive when they put the word out about their recent fundraising effort. It gained so much traction in the community, the organisation had to hold three separate raffles to raise around $3000 for Bendigo Foodshare. President Darryl Smallman said he was lost for words when businesses and individuals began coming forward to give to the cause. MORE NEWS: Luke Merryfull and Shaun Bloomfield's rape trial continues in the Bendigo County Court "We were just flabbergasted really," he said. "My wife Janice and I have volunteered for Foodshare for a number of years and we wanted to rally with the community to help those that struggle with food security. "We often talk to people from across central and northern Victoria who provide the food to the families and people in need and we see more and more people needing assistance. "It's been difficult for people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, so we wanted to do our part to help where we can." OTHER STORIES: The fundraising effort had support from a number of businesses such as Autobarn, Bendigo Electronics and Office Works. Other sponsors that contributed were Bunnings Kangaroo Flat, Petbarn Kangaroo Flat, the National, Foundry and Marong family hotels, Clark Rubber, Dunlop Budget Tyres, Eaglehawk and Clive Smith, Eaglehawk Bakery, Star Cinema as well as many private donations. Businesses provided products and donations to allow the Ballroom Dance Club Inc. to hold three raffles to raise the funds. A large cheque was donated to Bendigo Foodshare organisers at an event over the weekend. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/a5d49ab9-cd98-47a2-b703-2d9904435513.JPG/r0_244_4912_3019_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg