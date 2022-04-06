Bendigo police search for missing man, Julien
Police have issued a public appeal for information in their search for missing man Julien.
Julien was last seen at 11am on Tuesday, April 5 on Drought Street in Bendigo.
The 39-year-old is described as being 175cm tall with a solid build, long brown hair, a beard and blue eyes.
MORE NEWS: Home invaders booked Uber from crime scene
His family and the police are concerned for Julien as his disappearance is considered out of character.
If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Bendigo police station on 5448 1300.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News