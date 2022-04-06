Bendigo police search for missing man, Julien

news, local-news,

Police have issued a public appeal for information in their search for missing man Julien. Julien was last seen at 11am on Tuesday, April 5 on Drought Street in Bendigo. The 39-year-old is described as being 175cm tall with a solid build, long brown hair, a beard and blue eyes. MORE NEWS: Home invaders booked Uber from crime scene His family and the police are concerned for Julien as his disappearance is considered out of character. If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Bendigo police station on 5448 1300.

