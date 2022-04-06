Redemption beckons for South Bendigo at pennant state finals

sport, local-sport, south, bendigo, weekend, pennant, region, final, redemption, beckons

SOUTH Bendigo has earned a shot at redemption in next month's Bowls Victoria weekend pennant state finals. The Diggers won last weekend's Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields region final to book their berth in the state finals. A year ago South Bendigo suffered a heartbreaking 47-45 loss to Melbourne in the state pennant final. The Melbourne team that defeated South Bendigo included Tom Lester. READ MORE: Jubilant Diggers make it three flags in a row with win over Hawks Lester will get a crack at winning two titles in a row having made the switch in the 2021-22 season to the Diggers. South Bendigo comfortably won both its region finals matches against Tongala and Maryborough Highlands at Bendigo East last Saturday to advance. In a dominant performance, the Diggers won all six rinks they played across the two games. Game 1: South Bendigo 49 def Tongala 25. Max Rowley 16 def G. Lyon 8. Brad Holland 13 def B. Tinning 10. Luke Hoskin 20 def J. Ridell 7. Game 2: South Bendigo 61 def Maryborough Highlands 26. Max Rowley 19 def M. Fryar 7. Luke Hoskin 28 def H. Pearce 9. Brad Holland 14 def G. Shay 10. South Bendigo captured a piece of club history last month when it won a third-consecutive Bendigo weekend pennant premiership for the first time. The Diggers beat Eaglehawk in the grand final to cap an eight-game winning streak. READ MORE: Panthers celebrate pennant premiership and promotion to division one South Bendigo now joins Eaglehawk (1895-98, 1909-11, 2006-2009), Bendigo (1931-33, 1974-77), Golden Square (1960-63) and Bendigo East (2010-12) on the list of teams to have won at least three weekend pennant premierships in a row. The Bendigo Playing Area will also be represented in the state finals of the midweek pennant by Eaglehawk. Eaglehawk won last week's midweek pennant region final against Echuca and Maryborough Highlands. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/c6bcdd82-6944-4349-ad5e-637ca5184fa9.jpg/r151_408_1802_1341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg