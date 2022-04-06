Medal haul for Bendigo District cyclists at National and Oceania track titles

sport, local-sport, bendigo, district, cycling, club, medal, haul, nationalal, oceania

THE Bendigo District Cycling Club has won a combined 20 medals at the recent National and Oceania track championships held in Brisbane. BDCC representatives won a total of 14 medals at the National Track Championships, which were followed by the Oceania Track Championships. The BDCC won six more medals at the Oceania titles. Among the BDCC's medal haul at the National Track Championships were gold won by Angus Gill, Nate Hadden and Blake Agnoletto. Gill and Hadden were part of the team, along with Tarun Cook and Dylan Proctor-Parker, that won the under-19 men's team pursuit (4000m). And Agnoletto won the gold medal in the elite men's team pursuit (4000m) with team-mates Graeme Frislie, Henry Dietze, Jackson Hribar and Jordan Villani. Under-17 women's team sprint: Haylee Jack and Lucy Hall - silver. Under-17 women's points race: Lilyth Jones - bronze. Under-19 men's madison: Nate Hadden - silver. Angus Gill - bronze. Under-19 men's team pursuit: Angus Gill and Nate Hadden - gold. Under-19 women's madison: Belinda Bailey - bronze. Elite women keiren: Alessia McCaig - silver. Elite women sprint: Alessia Mccaig - bronze. Elite women team sprint: Alessia McCaig - bronze. Elite women team trial: Alessa McCaig - bronze. Elite men team pursuit: Blake Agnoletto - gold. Elite men team sprint: Ned Pollard - bronze. Elite men individual pursuit: Blake Agnoletto - bronze. Elite men time trial: Jade Maddern (Castlemaine) - bronze. Under-19 women's madison: Belinda Bailey - silver. Under-19 women's team sprint: Belinda Bailey - silver. Elite men scratch race: Blake Agnoletto - silver. Elite men team pursuit: Blake Agnoletto - bronze. Elite men's madison: Blake Agnoletto - bronze. Elite women team sprint: Alessia McCaig - silver.

