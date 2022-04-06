Bendigo Braves add Cassidy McLean to roster

news, local-news,

Bendigo Braves women have added 22-year-old guard Cassidy McLean to the roster for the upcoming 2022 NBL1 South season. McLean heads back to the Braves after just finishing up her third year with the Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL. During the COVID-19 interrupted NBL1 season in 2021, McLean averaged more than 10 points, five rebounds and three assists per game. Related: Bendigo Braves secure Madgen, Wehrung and Clarke for NBL1 2022 season Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said McLean's fast-paced style of play was going to be a key asset to the team. "I've always been a big believer in Cass McLean, and the way she took a big step forward in the 2021 NBL1 season validated her ability to be a key performer at the elite level," he said. "She's yet another big guard whose contributions are multi-faceted and versatile. "She can defend guards and wings, she can rebound, she can handle the ball, she can cut exceptionally well, she can come off on-balls and can post up smaller opponents. "The value she provides is endless." After just finishing a strong season with the Spirit, Alabakov believed that McLean would excel even further on the court during the NBL1 season. "This season she will continue to further make a name for herself as a winner; as someone who loves competing, is a great teammate, and has proven to herself she can finish plays or make them for others in elite, crucial situations," he said. "Her influence on our team will be important and she'll have a big hand in our successes this coming season." Related: WNBL: Tracy York calls time as Bendigo Spirit head coach Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/7b637347-25ce-4fb0-9873-06f6a33f4319.JPG/r96_1225_4498_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg