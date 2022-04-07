news, property, 440 High Street, Golden Square, Bendigo, 1950s home, family, business potential

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 2 $640,000 - $690,000 LAND: 1067sqm AGENT: Elders Real Estate PHONE: Patrick Skahill on 0401 722 581 INSPECT: Saturday 11.30 - 12pm Circa 1950s, this art-deco residence is positioned about midway between Lansell Square shopping centre and the central business district of Bendigo. It's an enviable position for those seeking easy access to public transport, the arts, cafes, schools and health services. Nearby businesses include Healthworks, Bendigo Sleep Lab, Feelgood Fitness and Sandhurst Podiatry. All up, making this property an ideal prospect for your own business (STCA). Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Art-deco architecture is showcased throughout the home. Classics such as sleek linear forms and impressive curved-glass windows. Large lounge, separate dining, generous bedrooms and the eat-in kitchen can easily become reception, waiting room, consultation suites and staff facilities. With land measuring about 1067 square metres, there is ample space for a family or client parking. Alternatively, preserve the home's character and create a modern extension at the rear - perhaps a pool and pergola. Inspect this weekend. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

