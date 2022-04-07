news, property, 353 High Street, Golden Square, Bendigo, central Victoria, period charm, renovated, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 5 $950,000 LAND: 1050sqm AGENT: Waller Realty PHONE: Tim Noonan on 0413 464 949 and Laura Everitt on 0447 751 516 INSPECT: By appointment This beautifully presented California bungalow residence has been significantly updated in recent years. It's 100 years old and sparkling again. Inside, the home features many of the period characteristics of the 1920s, including leadlight windows, decorative cornices, ceiling roses and polished timber floors. Welcomed into the home via a lovely front porch you'll find two original rooms at the front - a formal lounge room and a large bedroom. A second bedroom with built-in robes, and the family bathroom, are located off a central hallway. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. The home's kitchen has plenty of storage and quality Miele stainless steel appliances. In the main bedroom suite you'll find a walk-in robe and modern ensuite. Outside, the undercover area features timber decking and alfresco kitchen. Gardens are landscaped and the return driveway is well-suited to this grand home in a popular location. Enjoy nearby schools and shops, parks and playgrounds, supermarket and pubs. It's a five-minute drive from the city. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jenny.crapper/d4259a4e-3f00-4340-a8ce-8e5f6bd2ff22.jpg/r11_240_4489_2770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg