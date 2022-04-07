news, property, 120 Red Tank Road, Strathfieldsaye, Bendigo, central Victoria, modern adobe brick, two dams

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 2 $890,000 - $920,000 LAND: 4.74 hectares AGENT: Property Plus Real Estate PHONE: Kaylene Disher on 0431 039 512 INSPECT: By appointment A LIFESTYLE property at Strathfieldsaye offers a modern adobe-brick home and peaceful views over the picturesque dam. Earthy style is evident throughout the home with its hardwood posts, Oregon beams and vaulted timber-lined ceilings. Extensive glazing enhances the interior and full-length clerestory windows flood the home with natural light. Senior sales consultant Kaylene Disher of Property Plus said the home is designed for family harmony. Three good-sized bedrooms have built-in robes and the main has a three-piece ensuite. A large lounge features a wood fire, nestled in a beautiful red-brick chimney with solid red-gum mantel. Dining is open plan and the home's hearty kitchen has a walk-in pantry, 900mm-wide cooker, solid-timber benchtops an impressive country-style cast iron sink. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Wide verandahs surround the home and provide shade for the enchanting alfresco area with a built-in-barbecue. Brick-paved paths meander through the garden where you'll find a soothing water feature, herb garden, veggie patch, fruit trees and a chook house with auto-closing door. The property has carporting and shedding. Your water needs are met with two dams, a 3.1-megalitre water-use licence and three large rainwater storage tanks. Imagine yourself here, in a treed setting that encompasses nature and teems with native wildlife. Contact the agent today to book an appointment. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

