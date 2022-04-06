news, local-news,

Residents and businesses in Kyneton will be able to access faster internet thanks to the $550 million Connecting Victorian program, which will see improvments to broadband in 54 places across the state. About 1,015 kilometres of fibre will be installed across the state to give Victorians access to internet download speeds of up to one gigabit per second, making it easier for people to connect with loved ones, achieve their work or study goals, boost their businesses and create jobs. Member for Macedon, Mary-Anne Thomas welcomed news the state government would fund internet upgrades that will benefit 1,700 residences and 410 businesses in Kyneton. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Chinese Association calls on volunteers to help celebrate 150th Bendigo Easter Fair "I'm pleased to be able to tell our local residents and businesses in Kyneton, that soon they will have the opportunity to sign up to faster and more reliable internet," she said. "This is exciting news because here in town, we know how important it is to be connected, with family, friends and our community, if we're working or studying from home, or to help us grow business." In Kyneton, the state government is funding NBN Co to run fibre along streets past homes and businesses. In return, NBN Co has committed to install a fibre connection at no charge all the way to premises where an order for a 100 megabit per second service is placed with a retail service provider. Victorians can find out whether they are eligible for an FTTP connection and register their interest on the NBN website. OTHER STORIES: All FTTP fibre is due to be rolled out by mid-2024, with some locations being able to connect from mid-2023. Through the Connecting Victoria engagement program, residents across Victoria told the government they needed better access to the internet so they can work and study remotely, or access telehealth and community safety information. Businesses said they need better connections to work more efficiently and capture growth opportunities. More locations will be announced throughout 2022. To keep up to date, visit vic.gov.au/connectingvictoria

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/c78b1a88-9b95-4840-bbf6-51363ca886eb.jpg/r2_0_1014_572_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg