news, property, 86 Racecourse Road, Ascot, Bendigo, central Victoria, investment, three units, large land, Bendigo Jockey Club

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 3 $950,000 - $995,000 LAND: 2033sqm AGENT: Gavin Butler Real Estate CONTACT: Gavin Butler on 0427 887 766 INSPECT: By appointment HERE'S a chance to scoop a blue-chip investment with immediate income and extra land in a growing location. At Ascot, the offering comprises three home units on a land title measuring about 2033 square metres. Licensed estate agent Gavin Butler said the property is adjacent Bendigo Golf Club and a short distance from Bendigo Jockey Club. "It's a rare opportunity to secure three dwellings with yield, on one site, with further potential for the future." (STCA). Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. The land is currently zoned for low-density residential use which is subject to change as the city grows and the demand for land increases. Dwellings include one two-bedroom unit and two single-bedroom units which are in excellent condition. One unit is owner-occupied and two units are leased to long-term tenants who are happy to stay. Options abound for the buyer - live in and lease out, or capitalise on the location and offer furnished accommodation to visiting tourists, golfers and race-goers. Gavin said a vacant block at Ascot will currently fetch between $330,000 - $360,000, possibly more. Which makes this offering very attractive considering it has three dwellings and immediate income. As well as a whopping block which is four times larger than the average general residential allotment. Units are comfy, clean and well-appointed with bright kitchen, light-filled living, fitted storage, onsite parking and a garden shed. Individual features include dishwasher, separate bathroom, ceiling fans, reverse-cycle airconditioning and patio living. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jenny.crapper/d13736eb-8957-46c4-8ac4-f255a9d36237.jpg/r0_234_3000_1929_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg