Platinum performance no surprise to Charlton trainer

news, local-news, Platinum, Stride, Equity, Shane, Ryan, Sanderson, Melton, harness

WHILE Platinum Stride's win at harness racing headquarters on Saturday might have come as a shock to some, it was certainly no surprise to Shane Sanderson. As the four-year-old gelding's trainer, Charlton-based Sanderson knows better than anyone what Platinum Stride is capable of producing. An outsider at $31, the signs were there the son of Captaintreacherous was more than ready for a big performance at Melton. "He's been going very well. He obviously needed things to work in his favour and the race was run to suit him, but he was going good enough to capitalise," Sanderson said. "His four runs this time back from a spell have all been full of merit really. "His first-up run at Swan Hill was a cracker and then he won the Birchip Cup. His run on cup day at Charlton was also very good. "It wasn't a surprise - he was definitely over the odds." Driven by Sanderson's son Ryan, Platinum Stride won for the eighth time in 35 starts. READ MORE: Grateful Sanderson cracks the ton Three of those wins have come in nine starts since the gelding's transfer to Charlton in July last year, after previously being trained by Sonya Smith and Anthony Butt. Sanderson said he had no 'grand plan in mind' for Platinum Stride, with his next run likely to be at Horsham next Monday. The stable's next runners will be Equity Stride and Timely Sovereign at this Friday night's Bendigo Trotters Cup meeting Equity Stride, the winner of last month's Ouyen Pacing Cup, will be one of the main chances in the NR 62 to 75 pace, on the strength of back-to-back top-two placings. "Both Platinum and Equity (Stride) are going well and should remain competitive if I can place them well," Sanderson said. "If I had to pick one, Platinum is more genuine. "Ability-wise they are pretty similar, but he's definitely the more genuine of the two." There is seemingly something about this time of year for Sanderson, who enjoyed a prolific March and April in 2021 following the family's arrival at Charlton from Menangle. Business has again picked up for the stable in the last few weeks, highlighted by a pair of country cup wins, including back-to-back at Ouyen, and now a metro win with Platinum Stride. "I don't know what it is, maybe the change in the season," he said. "Fingers crossed it continues." There are exciting times for the stable on the horizon with a group of two-year-olds getting ready to hit the track in the coming weeks. "We've definitely got a couple of handy ones and they should be coming through over the next few months," Sanderson said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/3d5cf77f-1bc2-4168-b4db-3fccdedd9650.jpg/r0_284_2200_1527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg