Reeves, Catford lock in podium finish in opening ARC event at Canberra

Wedderburn rally driver Brendan Reeves has started the 2022 Australian Rally Championship season on a high-note with a third-place podium finish at the Netier Rally of Canberra. Alongside co-driver Kate Catford in the pair's Hyundai i20 N R5, they started the second day of the opening round in fourth position, but after winning the first and fourth stages of the day paired with a second place finish they rose up the leaderboard to finish third overall. Reeves and his team worked hard on the car after day one's Kowen Forest stages to lock in more front end grip in order to return to action on Sunday ready to go all out. Once in action on the final day, Reeves and Catford started on a high-note by running faster than ARC Champions Harry Bates and John McCarthy (Toyota GR Yaris AP4) on the opening stage and again on the fourth stage of the day. "We really enjoyed the Wamboin stage," Reeves said. "We had a great feeling in the car and the notes were working really well." "I particularly enjoyed the Kowen Forest stages and was happy that the adjustments we made to the set up had an immediate impact and we could up our pace today." Sport news: Reeves was elated to finish the rally on the third step of the podium in what was his first competitive drive in the ARC in six years. "It was great to see so many spectators and officials out and about at the rally," he said. "Lots of people were really excited to see the Hyundai i20 N R5 in action and we received a very warm welcome throughout the weekend," he said. "Kate did a fantastic job reading the pace notes again, too, so I'd like to say a huge thanks to her." Reeves and Catford thanked Hyundai Motor Company Australia, N Australia and Hyundai Genuine Parts for their support during the race and Walkem Motorsport for the use of the car. Results - Netier Rally of Canberra 2022 1.Harry Bates / John McCarthy (Toyota GR Yaris AP4), 2:00:10.6 2.Shane van Gisbergen / Glen Weston (Skoda Fabia R5), +01:26.6 3.Brendan Reeves / Kate Catford (Hyundai i20 N R5), +3:44.4 4.Taylor Gill / Kim Bessell (Subaru WRX), +8:10.9 5.Tom Clarke / Ryan Preston (Ford Fiesta R5), +9:51.0

