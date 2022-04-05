news, local-news, Kangaroo, Flat, BFNL, netball, Dupuy, Lou, Annie, Spear

FOLLOWING a brilliant and near-perfect 2021 season, Kangaroo Flat will be aiming to pick up where it left off last year, according to coach Jayden Cowling. The Roos open their 2022 Bendigo league campaign this Saturday against Maryborough, a team which has posed some difficulties in the past, albeit largely on the Magpies' home court and not at Dower Park where their round one encounter will be played. It follows a sharp and focused pre-season for the Roos, which kicked off in early February, honed by recent practice matches against Heathcote District powerhouses White Hills and Elmore. Kangaroo Flat, which ended last year's abbreviated season with 10 wins, no losses and a draw, will return with its entire A-grade squad intact. But missing from Saturday's line-up will be goal shooter Annie Spear, who has an ankle injury and is expected to miss at least the first four games. Her place in the line-up will be taken by late pre-season recruit Lou Dupuy, from Colbinabbin, who is returning to the BFNL after a lengthy absence and has slotted in nicely with her off and on-court experience. "It's tough for Annie, but it's pretty exciting for Lou to be playing her first game for Kangaroo Flat," Cowling said. "She did play the one BFNL game for Maryborough last year, but it's probably been seven or so years since she played with Golden Square. "She has been training really well and it's nice to see her and Abbey Ryan combining in the goal circle. "They've played three praccy matches together so far and have done well. It's also nice to have the option of throwing Lou back into goal keeper too with Carly (Van Den Heuvel). "She can play both ends of the court." Roos followers can expect star centre Chelsea Sartori and Abbey Ryan, who are three games into their VNL campaign with Boroondara Express, to hit the ground running against the Magpies, who are being coached for the second season by Alicia Cassidy, and have been bolstered by the inclusions of midcourter Tori Chandler and defender Eliza Roughead. Maryborough has also regained versatile star Jordan Macilwain, who was sidelined for much of last season while pregnant. With plenty of missed netball opportunities over the past two years, Cowling said his team was eager to get going. "We just want to get out on the court to be honest, the pre-season has gone so quick," he said. "The girls had a really nice break over the summer, but they are excited to get back out there, not just to play netball, but to enjoy being around each other. "That club atmosphere is very exciting. "We always match up pretty well against Maryborough. In the past they have knocked us off when we have played over there. "They always have some talented young players and they also have that experience that has been there for a number of years. "We won't be taking them lightly by any means, it will be a tough game and that is what you want in round one. "But we'll be aiming for four wins on the day - there's no A-reserve - it would be a nice way to kick-start our season." Grand finalists in the last completed season in 2019 and preliminary finalists in 2018, Kangaroo Flat will be chasing its first premiership since 2016. Maryborough has not played finals since reaching the elimination final against Gisborne in 2016.

