More than 30 galleries are part of a unique arts trail in the Central Goldfields Shire. The Tiny Town Arts Trail will see ten town in the region uniting to help boost the arts community following two years of pandemic-related difficulties. Artist and trail organiser Tenar Dwyer said the trail was established in 2015 helps visitors to explore the region. "Tiny Towns Arts Trail is an artist-run initiative developed to give regional artist the opportunity to network with each other and to exhibit their work publicly," Ms Dwyer said. Read more: "Each year's trail is unique, and there's always something new and surprising to see. "It's a perfect way for visitors to explore the region, and to experience the distinctive beauty of Central Victoria through the eyes of the many wonderful artists and creative entrepreneurs who live here." This year's Tiny Towns Arts Trail is open from April 23 to 25 in Maryborough, Clunes, Talbot, Adelaide Lead, Avoca, Dunolly, Bealiba, St Arnaud, Tarnagulla and Laanecoorie. Visit https://tinytownsartstrail.com.au for more details.

